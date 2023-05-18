Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Early Memorial Day Deals
2
Meet the Modern Outdoor Furniture of Your Dreams
3
2024 Porsche Cayenne Review: Can't Keep a V8 Down
4
The Best Things We Drank in May 2023
5
Modern Materials and Striking Looks Come Together

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

What’s the Deal with All the Snoopy Watches?

This cute beagle has more horological cred than you might suspect.

By Zen Love
snoopy watch
Seiko

Watches with cartoon characters on their dials aren't what they might first appear to be. Though they may seem made for kids or theme park gift shops, the nostalgia and iconic status of the characters and some of the vintage watches they've graced have made them something of a watchmaking tradition — some more than others, and Snoopy watches are a bonafide phenomenon.

First published in 1950, Charles M. Schulz's iconic cartoon Peanuts reaches millions of readers around the world, is firmly cemented in the zeitgeist and has transcended its American roots to be loved globally. And it's transcended your typical T-shirt and lunchbox merch, too, assuming more elevated forms that might cause you to take the cute beagle a bit more seriously. These factors — and prestigious watchmaker Omega's connection with NASA (see below) — have seen the Snoopy watch proliferate.

Though even more Snoopy and Peanuts watches have been made in recent the years by the likes of Bamford, Undone and others, here are some of our favorites that you can buy right now — from Swiss horological heavy hitters to more playful and budget-friendly options.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Swatch x Peanuts
Swatch
$90 AT SWATCH.COM

This timepiece is perhaps what you'd imagine when you hear "Snoopy watch," and it feels completely natural for cartoons to be plastered on plastic Swatch dials and straps. It's cute, casual and affordable — and the brand offers a full range of options and designs that are sure to tickle your Snoopy bone.

Timex x Peanuts Collection
Timex
$229 AT TIMEX

Timex has an entire collection of watches as a collaboration with Peanuts, and the above manually wound Marlin is just one of the examples. Some of the models sell out, but you can expect the partnership to be an ongoing one.

Seiko 5 Sports x Peanuts
Seiko
£350 AT SEIKOBOUTIQUE.CO.UK

In its seemingly endless parade of limited-edition collabs, Seiko 5 Sports has most recently teamed up with the beloved beagle. It released two variants: one in its dive-style line featuring a surfer Snoopy and the other in its field-watch line with Snoopy's ears becoming a helicopter propeller.

Omega Speedmaster “Silver Snoopy Award” 50th Anniversary
Omega
$10,000 AT OMEGAWATCHES.COM

Though this model was created in 2020 to honor the Silver Snoopy Award, first given in 1970 by NASA to staff members and contractors for outstanding service, it wasn't the first such remake form Omega. You can learn more about the intersection of NASA, Snoopy and Omega at the link above, but it's safe to say these are the coolest Snoopy-adorned watches of them all.

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Vintage Snoopy Watches
Ebay
SHOP AT EBAY

If you dig Snoopy and Snoopy watches, the vintage space offers a lot to explore. Yes you can find some cheap old quartz watches for circa $10, but also unique alternatives that might be of even greater interest.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Automatic Watches
These Are Nine of the Most Affordable GMT Watches
What Is a Modern Military Watch?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Big on Seiko Watches Today at Amazon
Seiko and Rowing Blazers Are Teaming Up Again
The Best Star Wars Watches, These Are
The GMT Watch, Explained
The Complete Buying Guide to Cartier Watches
The Complete Buying Guide to Panerai Watches
The Complete Buying Guide to Patek Philippe
16 Incredible Dive Watches Under $1,000