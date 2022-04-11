Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Watch Boxes for Your Watch Collection
Don't keep your most worn watches in your sock drawer — invest in a quality watch box instead.
You spent hundreds, or thousands — or hundreds of thousands — on beautiful watches. Now what? Well, you need to keep them organized, accessible, and clean, that's what. And how does one do that? You could use a watch roll or pouches, sure, or keep them in their original boxes or packaging. But that ain't elegant. And surely there's a more elegant solution than simply stuffing them in the back of your sock drawer, hoping that an intruder wouldn't think to look there.
Instead, try a dedicated watch box. These come in all shapes and sizes, from simple, wooden affairs to multi-level, leather-clad, luxurious towers of horological splendor. You can buy a watch box for $25 or $2,500, and ultimately, it doesn't really matter — what you need is something that fits your aesthetic preferences, won't fall apart, and will hold enough watches. You can buy one on Amazon for the cost of a few coffees that'll show up the next day and will do just fine, or you can spring for a beautiful, vintage-inspired affair from Wolf that looks like classic watch boxes of yore. The choice is yours.
We've assembled a collection of all sorts of watch boxes below, and for any budget. No matter how simple or fancy you wanna get, you're sure to find the ideal storage solution here. And if what you're looking for is more in the line of pouches, cases and rolls, that's no problem — we have a handy guide to those, too.
The wooden design and burlap pillows in this inexpensive, six-watch box will lend your watch collection some serious vintage vibes — and the price can't be beat.
Don't have a lot to spend? No worries — this small box with glass display top will safely hold six of your watches. Made of waterproof leatherette over an MDF body, it's available in five colors and includes a locking top.
Need room for watches as well as jewelry and other accessories? This 12-space box should suit you well. It's got plenty of room for just about everything you keep on your person on a daily basis.
Do you have a metric shit-ton of watches? Well then, this is the box for you — it's got room for like, 20 of 'em. And a soft velvet interior will make sure they're well protected.
This beautiful wooden watch box comes in your choice of configurations, with space for 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 watches, with or without an optional drawer. You can also choose a wooden or glass lid, and each piece is made to order.
Available in your choice of natural or dark cherry, this commemorative box isn't a dedicated watch box, but it can easily contain a small collection, as well as other commonly used EDC. Best of all, it'll looker killer sitting on your desk.
Wolf knows watch boxes better than most any other brand. Their Windsor box has room for five watches and features a locking glass top, chrome hardware and a leather finish.
Available in three colors, the Howard features a pebble leather exterior, a suede interior and chrome hardware, as well as extra space for cufflinks. A true premium option.
Top grain Aniline leather outside, soft Nubuck leather inside...this may be one of the finest small watch boxes we've laid our eyes on. Two security lugs on the lid keep the box securely shut, while a modular design means that you can use the box for display or travel.
This minimal box is crafted from maple wood, featuring a walnut inlay with cork and khaki cotton canvas lining. It's got space for five watches and is accented with brass hardware, miter joints with contrasting hardwood splines, a knurled puller and a subtle gold-foil logo.
A nod to cork watch boxes of the 1970s, this vintage-inspired model from the folks at Wolf is a collaboration with our good friends at Analog/Shift. It neatly holds 8 watches.
If you've got some seriously classy watches, it might only feel right to keep them clad in calf leather and velvet. Just imagine how your precious timepieces will look against that deep brown when you open it to choose the day's wristwear. Don't they deserve that? The Rapport Brompton is made from solid wood with croc-embossed leather and golden fittings.