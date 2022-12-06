Superb Watch Winders for the Budding Collector

You’ve caught the watch-collecting bug, so you’ve gone out and bought a fancy automatic watch. Or two. Or three. Or ten. But, like a shark, an automatic watch has to keep moving to keep working, and that mostly means staying on your wrist.

This presents an inconvenience for those with multiple watches changing them up day to day. If you don’t want to be shaking your watches and resetting them every time you rotate to a new one, you might want a good watch winder.

And while there’s no shortage of options out there — from cheap single-watch winders under $50 to massive, custom-made vaults costing thousands — finding something that’s high in both quality and value can be a challenge. We're here to help.

Things to Consider When Shopping for a Watch Winder

Do you actually need a watch winder? No, you don't "need" one, but you might want one. The same is mostly true of watches these days. Some enthusiasts will tell you that it's good for the health of your watches, while others dispute that. It's debatable, but in the end you should make a purchase based on your own situation, habits and needs: i.e., because you want one.

Why might you want a watch winder? There are plenty of good reasons. The convenience of having your watch set and ready to wear is the most commonly cited justification. But we'd argue that if you're a person that appreciates watches and has several-to-many of them, you might also enjoy the way a watch winder can itself be a nicely crafted appointment for your space, and a way to store your watch — as well as allow you to enjoy it even when you're not wearing it.

The Wolf Axis watch winder. Zen Love

Will it actually keep your watches wound? Understand that watch winders don't work for every kind of watch: they only work for automatic watches — i.e., the kind that use a rotor which swings with the movement of the watch and winds the mainspring inside. It won't work for manually wound watches, and it won't work for your typical quartz watches.

How will it fit in your space? Consider the size of a watch winder and the space where you'll keep it, as many can be even larger than your average watch packaging. When you're considering where you'll keep it, also consider whether it'll need to be plugged in. In terms of how it'll fit aesthetically, that's up to you.

Barrington (left) and Wolf single watch winders, side by side. Zen Love

Is it quiet? Even the little motors required to rotate a watch on a pillow can make some sound, and this is a common complaint about cheaper (and even some more expensive) winders. Sure, it can be annoying if it's in your bedroom when you're sleeping, but moreover, you want a quiet watch winder simply because it feels more refined — and appropriate for an automatic watch that's meant to be a reprieve from all the electronics in your life.

Here are some of the best options to consider.

Versa Elite



Versa Versa Elite amazon.com $89.95 SHOP NOW Relatively affordable Pillow might be too small for large watches

Watch winders can get pricey, but you don’t need to spend a fortune on one, as something like the Versa Elite is a simple but tasteful option that’ll keep a single watch healthy and ready to be worn.

Capacity : 1 watch

: 1 watch Power : AC

: AC Settings: Speed (turns per day), directional

Barrington Automatic Watch Winder



Barrington Barrington Automatic Watch Winder amazon.com $295.00 SHOP NOW Simple, tasteful design

Quality-feeling build

Compact No dust cover

The Barrington Single Watch Winder is the brand’s flagship product, and it’s got a striking design that’ll make it a nice, modern appointment for any home or office. We found that it's got a solid build quality and a tastefully modern look.

Capacity : 1 watch

: 1 watch Power : AC, battery

: AC, battery Settings: Speed (turns per day), directional

Wolf Heritage Double Watch Winder



Wolf Wolf Heritage Double Watch Winder amazon.com $810.00 $478.89 (41% off) SHOP NOW Quiet

Historic company Large

As a specialist in handmade watch winders, safes, and other similar storage solutions, Wolf is a mainstay that you’ll see on just about any list of winders. Its Heritage Double is a relatively simple offering that accommodates two watches.

Capacity : 2 watch

: 2 watch Power : AC, battery

: AC, battery Settings: Speed (turns per day), directional

Orbita Sparta Watchwinder 2



Orbita Orbita Sparta Watchwinder 2 amazon.com $505.75 SHOP NOW Made in USA No dust cover

Orbita is another well-known player in the watch winder space. The Sparta Bold is a lightweight, two-watch option that runs on batteries which should last years with its extended-winding cycle option.

Capacity : 1 watch

: 1 watch Power : AC, battery

: AC, battery Settings: Speed (turns per day), directional

Orbita Tourbillon Watchwinder 1



Orbita Orbita Tourbillon Watchwinder 1 amazon.com $845.75 SHOP NOW Glass cover for dust

Made in USA

Futuristic design Large footprint

Watch winders should also ideally also function as chic appointments for whatever indoor space they adorn. The Tourbillon from Orbita does just that with an all-glass case and exposed circuitry for a striking visual impression. (And it’ll keep a watch wound, as well.)

Capacity : 1 watch

: 1 watch Power : AC

: AC Settings: Speed (turns per day), directional

Wolf Roadster Triple Winder

Courtesy Wolf Roadster Triple Winder with Storage watchesofswitzerland.com $1,859.00 SHOP NOW Includes additional storage Pricey

Wolf’s Roadster collection of watch winders features beautiful leather exteriors. This is a premium option and a classy way to keep up to three automatic watches wound and ready for the wrist.

Capacity : 3 watches

: 3 watches Power : AC, battery

: AC, battery Settings: Speed (turns per day), directional

Rappaport Paramount Nine Watch Winder



Courtesy Rappaport Paramount Nine Watch Winder rapportlondon.com $5,200.00 SHOP NOW High-end materials and construction Pricey

Lord knows, watch collections can grow beyond all reasonable limits, and if you have a single automatic watch that needs to be kept wound, chances are you have more. The Rapport London Paramount will wind up to nine watches and provides a fun way to appreciate them, even when off-wrist, as they hypnotically revolve behind a glass door.