The Top 20 Watch Brands to Know

The name on a watch dial can tell you a lot. It might represent a range of intangible qualities, from history, pride and prestige to a reputation for quality and interesting design. But for those just getting into watches, there's a lot to take in.

Ideally, it's best to develop your own impressions and relationships to brands over time and through experience. Everyone has their own tastes and each watch should ideally be judged on its own merits, but you might want to have a basic orientation to the most prominent brands when learning about or shopping for watches.

There are hundreds of watch brands in operation today, each with its own personality and approach to watchmaking. The brands below aren't necessarily "the best" or the only ones worth knowing about, but they're some of the companies that you should absolutely be familiar with. Together they'll help you establish a base from which you can do your own exploring.

