5 Modern Mechanical Alarm Watches

Watches can do plenty more than simply tell the time — some display calendar information, while others record elapsed minutes or show the phases of the moon. One particularly quirky (though useful) complication even features a built-in mechanical alarm.

Such mechanical alarm watches were once relatively plentiful. (Hell, the watch historically gifted to presidents of the United States is a mechanical alarm watch, the Vulcain Cricket.) Now, however, these quirky relics are (understandably) few and far between. They're relatively complex to manufacture and have kinda been outdone by the Apple Watch.

Even so, a mechanical alarm is a fascinating complication. Here are some favorites that are still being manufactured today.