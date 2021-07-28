Every Watch Lover Should Download These Apps Right Now

Whether you're an obsessive vintage watch shopper or you feel compelled to keep up with the latest G-Shock releases, there's an app for that. There are many, in fact, but a few apps absolutely deserve a spot on any watch lover's home screen.

We're not talking about smartwatches or the smartphone apps that accompany them: we're talking about apps specifically for people with an insatiable appetite for wristwatches and everything to do with them. There are many ways the horologically hungry can feed their fixation and enjoy their hobby, whether it's connecting with fellow enthusiasts, buying and selling, or following news and watch journalism — and apps can facilitate all of these. If you want to get even nerdier, there are apps to help catalog your collection, track its estimated value and even analyze certain indicators of your watches' health.

Everyone from watch brands, retailers, enthusiast publications and forums might have their own applications, but you probably don't need all of them cluttering up your screen and consuming your device's memory. Below are a few apps that'll absolutely enhance any watch enthusiast's experience — and inevitably increase your screen time.

