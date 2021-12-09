Are Video Game Watches a Thing Now?

Retro and vintage have been the watch world's prevailing winds for years now. Those timepieces from the '60s and '70s are cool and popular, but they were created to reflect the technology and spirit of their time — and sometimes it feels like our generation is lacking its own watch design and style. So where are modern watchmakers to take inspiration from?

In the last year (and even in the past week or so), there have been more examples of watches with video game, virtual reality or similar themes to the extent it might even smell of a mini-trend. Yes, some of them also play to retro nostalgia, but others are firmly futuristic. There's a lot of creative possibility in the concept. Here are some new and recent examples that, at the very least, offer something you don't see everyday.