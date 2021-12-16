Everything You Need to Know About Seiko's 2022 Watch Lineup (So Far)

Seiko fans, get ready for 2022. The Japanese watchmaker just dropped its first SKUs of the new year with installments to its sporty Prospex and dressy Presage lines.

While these certainly won't be the brand's major product announcements, they each represent new and attractive additions to existing lines. You've got a couple of higher-end dive watches, a porcelain-dial dress watch and a new version of one of the best affordable classical watches around.

Editor's Note: Bookmark this page, we'll be updating it throughout 2022 with all of Seiko's most notable watch releases.