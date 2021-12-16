Everything You Need to Know About Seiko's 2022 Watch Lineup (So Far)
Seiko's off to an early but strong start to the new year. See what's in store.
Seiko fans, get ready for 2022. The Japanese watchmaker just dropped its first SKUs of the new year with installments to its sporty Prospex and dressy Presage lines.
While these certainly won't be the brand's major product announcements, they each represent new and attractive additions to existing lines. You've got a couple of higher-end dive watches, a porcelain-dial dress watch and a new version of one of the best affordable classical watches around.
Editor's Note: Bookmark this page, we'll be updating it throughout 2022 with all of Seiko's most notable watch releases.
If you want a classically styled automatic watch packed with character for not a ton of money, you'll want to at least consider the beloved Seiko "Cocktail Time." Like other models in the series, this new version takes aesthetic cues from specific drinks mixed at the Star Bar in Tokyo. Based on an original cocktail by the bar's owner called the "Houjou," the gold-toned watch's highlight is its frost-like textured dial.
Movement: Seiko 4R35 automatic
Diameter: 40.5mm
Water resistance: 50m
Availability: February 2022, limited edition of 5,500
The watches in Seiko's Presage collection featuring Arita porcelain dials always feel a little special, and this new model offers a pale blue execution. Dials like this are best appreciated in person, as the concave subdials displaying the date (6 o'clock) and power reserve (9 o'clock) show the texture and quality of the porcelain beautifully. For a watch with these interesting features, Seiko's famous build quality and one of the brand's relatively premium automatic movements, the sub-$2,000 price seems pretty reasonable.
Movement: Seiko 6R27 automatic
Diameter: 40.5mm
Water resistance: 100m
Availability: February 2022, limited edition of 2,000
There are affordable as well as higher-end versions of Seiko's 1968 Diver's Modern Re-interpretation watches. This is the latter, and it includes features like the brand's famous "zaratsu" polishing and a premium movement which is based on movements typically found in Grand Seiko watches. The SLA051 was introduced alongside the blue-dialed Save the Ocean SLA055 which is limited to 1,300 examples.
Movement: Seiko 8L35 automatic
Diameter: 42.6mm
Water resistance: 200m
Availability: January 2022, limited edition of 600
You can get an excellent sport watches from Seiko at just about any budget, but the LX series is arguably the most serious and n0-compromise option. Grand Seiko dive watches might add a touch more luxe, but that's not necessarily what you need in a tool watch. With a titanium case and Spring Drive movement, this aviation-themed watch features a GMT complication and aesthetic cues meant to reference the lunar surface.
Movement: Seiko Spring Drive 5R66 automatic
Diameter: 44.8mm
Water resistance: 100m
Availability: January 2022