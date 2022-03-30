Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
There Is a Leatherman Tool for Every Adventure
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
This Whiskey Is Irish and American

The 2022 Rolex Air-King Feels Like No Other Rolex

Rolex revisits one of its most polarizing watches, to surprisingly agreeable results.

By Zen Love
rolex air king watch
Rolex

We're on the ground in Geneva, Switzerland, covering Watches & Wonders — the biggest watch event of the year. Follow all the releases here and on Instagram.

With a couple of deft tweaks, Rolex has given an overlooked model new life. The 2022 Air-King ref. 126900 breaks from tradition by combining several stalwart features of the brand in a novel way.

Keep in mind, it's not every year the Rolex refreshes a collection with changes this significant. The Air-King has always been polarizing, and this new model will likely remain so. But with a sportier case and all-around upgrades, the Air-King should have a significantly broader appeal than its predecessor.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The new Rolex Air-King has crown guards
rolex air king watch 2022
Rolex

At first glance, the Air-King carries over the key design traits of the outgoing model. But there's one big difference: crown guards, which protect the crown from bumps and provide a much more sporty and robust character.

This is the brand's Oyster Case design you know and love from sport watches like the Submariner and other watches in its "Professional" line. Switching over to the new case might sound like a small change...but for Rolex, it's major.

The Air-King feels like a proper pilot's watch, and like no other Rolex
rolex air king watch 2022
Rolex

Crown guards paired to a smooth, non-functioning bezel — this combination doesn't exist elsewhere in the brand's current or historical catalog.

The crown guards give the watch some much-needed character and, combined with the dial design, lend it a much sportier feel.

The Air-King's bracelet is also upgraded
rolex air king watch 2022
Rolex

As part of an all-around upgrade, the Oyster bracelet also got a redesign with widened center links and an Oysterlock safety clasp.

Along with the 3230 movement, these are the types of upgrades you can expect in new models in general. Together, they're features that add up to make Rolex watches so beloved.

Don't forget the lume on this new Rolex
rolex watch dial
Rolex

Previous iterations of the Air-King were rightly criticized for lacking lumed elements on their dials, which the new model rectifies to make it supremely legible and functional.

Another detail is that the five-minute marker now features a zero, helping it feel more balanced with the rest of the two-digit numerals around the dial. Rolex nerds will approve.

The Air-King houses the latest automatic movement technology
rolex movement
Rolex

New Rolex models get the latest tech, and the 3230 automatic movement brings the Air-King right up to speed with the brand's most current models. As expected, it features chronometer certification and 70 hours of power reserve.

The Air-King is still one of the most affordable Rolexes
rolex air king watch 2022
Rolex

Just like the outgoing model, the new Air-King is still one of the most affordable watches you can get from Rolex. At $7,000, it's the entry point for 40mm steel sport watches from Rolex — and with its new upgrades, it doesn't feel like a compromise.

The New Rolex Air-King, at a glance
rolex air king watch 2022
Rolex

Reference: 126900
Movement: 3230 automatic
Diameter: 40mm
Water Resistance: 100m
Material: Oystersteel
Pricing: $7,000

LEARN MORE

The Complete Guide to Rolex
rolex
Rolex

Everything you need to know about Rolex's current catalog of watches for sale, including prices, history and more.

READ THE STORY

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Watches & Wonders
Rolex Just Dropped Its First Left-Handed Watch
Rolex Just Teased a New Steel Watch for 2022
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Biggest Watch Releases of the Year Are Coming
What Will Patek Philippe's New Nautilus Look Like?
How the Rolex Explorer II Has Evolved Over Time
The Most Exciting New Watches of 2022 (So Far)
New 2021 Rolex Watches: All You Need to Know
Tudor's Awesome New Watches Caught Us Off Guard
The Best New Releases from Watches & Wonders Geneva 2020
This Swiss Brand’s Luxury Watches Are a Bargain