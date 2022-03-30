The 2022 Rolex Air-King Feels Like No Other Rolex

We're on the ground in Geneva, Switzerland, covering Watches & Wonders — the biggest watch event of the year. Follow all the releases here and on Instagram.

With a couple of deft tweaks, Rolex has given an overlooked model new life. The 2022 Air-King ref. 126900 breaks from tradition by combining several stalwart features of the brand in a novel way.

Keep in mind, it's not every year the Rolex refreshes a collection with changes this significant. The Air-King has always been polarizing, and this new model will likely remain so. But with a sportier case and all-around upgrades, the Air-King should have a significantly broader appeal than its predecessor.