Patek Philippe's New Calatrava Lineup Is Pure, Vintage Patek

We're on the ground in Geneva, Switzerland, covering Watches & Wonders — the biggest watch event of the year. Follow all the releases here and on Instagram.

The world’s finest watchmaker isn’t one to rest on its laurels. However, with over 180 years of experience under its belt, Patek Philippe can’t very well ignore the best of its back catalog.

Vintage models provide inspiration for some of the best of the modern Patek catalog, and the firm’s tentpole releases for Watches & Wonders Geneva 2022 — ref. 5226G-001 and ref. 5326G-001 — are no exception. Best of all, one of these includes an entirely new combination of complications.