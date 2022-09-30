For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

September saw the likes of the Apple Watch reimagined as a bonafide dive watch and an Omega Speedmaster that tracks time zones on Mars. Releases like these steal the headlines, but there are more cool watches you won't want to miss. There are fun and affordable options from Casio's collaboration with Rag & Bone and Timex's new hand-wound Marlin to aspirational watches such as Glashutte Original's new flyback chronograph dive watch. Find those, Monta's revamped Skyquest GMT, the resurrected brand Orator's new dive watch and much more below.