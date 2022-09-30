Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

All the Coolest Watches That Came Out in September 2022

Time to catch up with the hot releases you might have missed.

By Zen Love
collage of three watches
Courtesy

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

September saw the likes of the Apple Watch reimagined as a bonafide dive watch and an Omega Speedmaster that tracks time zones on Mars. Releases like these steal the headlines, but there are more cool watches you won't want to miss. There are fun and affordable options from Casio's collaboration with Rag & Bone and Timex's new hand-wound Marlin to aspirational watches such as Glashutte Original's new flyback chronograph dive watch. Find those, Monta's revamped Skyquest GMT, the resurrected brand Orator's new dive watch and much more below.

1
Timex Marlin Mechanical Hand Wound
timex marlin mechanical hand wound
Courtesy

Following very cool versions of the vintage-styled Marlin with a 40mm case and automatic movement comes a similar design in 34mm with a manually wound movement. We love the manual Marlins for their size and style, and this is one of the best yet.

Price: $199

SHOP NOW

2
Glashütte Original SeaQ Chronograph
glashütte original seaq chronograph
Courtesy

Glashütte Original's dive watch comes with the addition of a chronograph for the first time. With a flyback function, it's got a style something like a Heuer Autavia or Nivada Chronomaster but will wear a bit more boldly than those vintage watches at 43.2mm wide.

Price: $13,600-$14,800

SHOP NOW

3
Orator Sportsman
orator sportsman
Courtesy

The obscure vintage brand Orator has been resurrected along with one of its historical model, the 40mm Sportsman dive-style watch. It's available for a discounted price on Kickstarter.

Price: ~$715

SHOP NOW

4
Baltic MR01 Blue Roulette for A Collected Man
baltic mr01 blue roulette for a collected man
Courtesy

Working with esteemed watch website A Collected Man, French watchmaker Baltic produced a limited edition based of their MR01 — and the Patek Philippe Calatrava ref 96. The eponymous ("MR") micro-rotor movement inside helps keep the 36mm watch nice and thin at just 9.9mm.

Price: ~$540 (sold out)

LEARN MORE

5
Casio Vintage A1000 Rag & Bone Collaboration
casio vintage a1000 rag and bone collaboration
Courtesy

For apparel brand Rag & Bone's 20 anniversary, it worked with Casio to produce a couple versions of the brand's classic digital watches. They feature matte finished cases, one in gray and one in black, and both even sporting sapphire crystal.

Price: $250

SHOP NOW

6
Hermes H08 Madison
hermes h08 madison
Courtesy

A new version of the Hermes H08 made for its Madison Avenue boutique (but available in other US boutiques also) features a titanium case, black ceramic bezel, yellow highlights and a yellow strap to match.

Price: $TKTK

LEARN MORE

7
Maen Hudson 38 MK4 SangHwal Edition
maen hudson 38 mk4 sanghwal edition
Courtesy

Made for the South Korean market but available to all, microbrand Maen announced new versions of its Hudson 38 MK4 dive watch with a steel bezel (sold out) or a cool blue gradient bezel.

Price: ~$485

SHOP NOW

8
Louis Vuitton Tambour Twenty
louis vuitton tambour twenty
Courtesy

If you don't already think of Louis Vuitton as a serious watchmaker, it's time you did. The Tambour collection is 20 years old, and it gets a grownup chronograph model to celebrate — none of that giant-monogram-dial stuff, just the unique drum-shaped case with a movement based on the Zenith (its sister brand) El Primero and a rich brown dial that'll remind you of the brand's famous leatherwork.

Price: $17,800

SHOP NOW

9
Monta Skyquest
monta skyquest
Courtesy

The Skyquest isn't a new name or collection from microbrand Monta, but the latest generation of this GMT is something rather different than what came before. There are changes to the case, such as shorter lugs, and other elements — but it's the fatter, bi-colored aluminum bezel that makes the biggest difference, bringing it a step closer to its Rolex inspiration.

Price: $2,190 (pre-order)

SHOP NOW

10
Luminox Constellation Automatic
luminox constellation automatic
Courtesy

Luminox added a couple new pilot's watches to its lineup, including the Constellation Automatic. Its design combines the a Type B flieger design with a rotating bezel and globe motif in the dial's center. It's one of the few watches from the brand with, as its name indicates, an automatic movement.

Price: $1,095

SHOP NOW

11
'Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon' Book
royal oak from iconoclast to icon book
Courtesy

The groundbreaking icon, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is 50 years old this year. There have been commemorative watches released this year but a new book, from a publisher that specializes in books about watches, will offer fans an in depth look at this influential and endlessly hyped watch.

Price: $250

SHOP NOW

12
Timex x Pan Am Waterbury Watch
timex x pan am waterbury watch
Timex

Never mind that Pan Am hasn't been in operation since the early '90s, it's still an iconic airline name — and Timex's new pilot watches conjure a last-century feel and harken to some of the now vintage watches that also sported the Pan Am logo on their dials. They're in the brand's Waterbury collection and come in chronograph or time-only variants.

Price: $179-$219

SHOP NOW

13
Doxa Army Watch
doxa army watch
DOXA

Doxa reissued its historic "Army" watch from 1969 as a limited edition earlier this year. Now, with a bare steel case instead of a black coating, the brand is bringing it back as a non-limited collection.

Price: $2,250-$2,290

SHOP NOW

14
Delma Quattro Watch
delma quattro watch
Delma

As a reinterpretation of a watch from the '80s, the Delma Quattro's got a unique look. It's also got a trick up its sleeve: the watch head detaches from the lugs so it can be attached to a diver's decompression plate. It's also got a symmetrical design with a crown that's tucked neatly out of sight.

Price: $2,390

SHOP NOW

15
Orient Star Diver 1964 2nd Edition Watch
orient star diver 1964 2nd edition watch
Orient

Orient Star remains an overlooked but value-packed Japanese watchmaker. Their reissued retro dive watch has an in-house automatic movement and a power reserve indicator at 12 o'clock.

Price: ~$1,250

SHOP NOW

16
Bulgari Octo Finissimo Sejima Limited Edition Watch
bulgari octo finissimo sejima limited edition watch
Bulgari

It's hard to tell by looking at the product images, but nearly every surface on this watch is essentially a mirror, and the dial features a pattern of "metalized dots." Not for everyday wear, perhaps, but it's a rather interesting and artistic rendition of Bulgari's famous Octo Finissimo.

Price: $14,100

SHOP NOW

17
Oris Divers Sixty-Five 12H Calibre 400 Watch
oris divers sixty five 12h calibre 400 watch
Oris

The Oris Divers Sixty-Five is long a favorite, but a new version with a 12-hour bezel and the brand's in-house automatic movement (Caliber 400) makes for one of the coolest new watches of the year.

Price: $3,700

SHOP NOW

18
Baltic x Peter Auto Tricompax Watch
baltic x peter auto tricompax watch
Baltic

French brand Baltic partnered with Peter Auto, a motorsports organizer, on the brand's most upscale offering to date and the first to use a Swiss movement. It's a three-register (tricompax) chronograph featuring a Sellita automatic movement and an excellent size of 39.5mm. It's limited to only 300 examples.

Price: ~$1,980 (sold out)

SHOP NOW

