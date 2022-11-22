3 Go Anywhere Watches to Gift This Season

These timepieces flex Panerai's commitment to sustainability and make excellent gifts this year.

By Gear Patrol Studios
gift guide for go anywhere timepieces panerai submersible quarantaquattro esteel™

By seamlessly combining military tool watch capability with beautiful aesthetics, sustainability and everyday wearability, Panerai has arrived at a sweet spot watch enthusiasts love: the new Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel™️. These watches are not only for divers; they are meant for do-it-all adventurers who want capability and functionality in one watch that is as ready for anything as they are themselves. There's also a unique design characteristic that we think makes these Panerai particularly notable: the use of polished eSteel™. This is Panerai's own steel which included recycled material and has the same properties as conventional steel. It's just part of Panerai's commitment to developing strategies for a sustainable future. Below, you'll find a few of our favorites that will make great gifts this holiday season.

Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel™️ Blu Profondo
This immediately iconic Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel™️ features a blue polished gradient dial that's up for anything, whether a trip deep below the surface or getting dressed up for a deeply stylish night out.

Price: $11,000

Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel™ Grigio Roccia
The Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel™ Grigio Roccia is stand out in the Panerai lineup. Its unique grey smokey dial is sure to appeal to those who appreciate the most interesting design elements, and like every great Panerai, it will go anywhere with extreme capability.

Price: $11,000

Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel™ Verde Smeraldo
A 44mm brushed eSteel™ case with a green polished gradient dial makes this watch an absolute stunner and a quintessential choice in the vast lineup of handsome Panerai dive watches. Perfect for the man who has adventures on his mind.

Price: $11,000

