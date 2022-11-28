Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Online
2
G-SHOCK Goes Gold
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale for Black Friday
4
The 2022 GP100: The Full List of Winners
5
Meet KÜHL’s New Temperature-Regulating AKTIVATOR

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Affordable, Retro-Awesome Casio Watches We Love

These bundles of digital nostalgia are dirt-cheap, and downright collectible.

By Zen Love
a man wearing a casio watch
Zen Love

Have you stopped to consider Casio's mostly sub-$100 captivatingly retro funky watches lately? These basic digital watches are so affordable, they might sometimes be overlooked and taken for granted. But they fill a certain niche in the watch industry and, we'd argue, offer something fun, compelling and utterly unique — even collectible (in the sense that we just want to collect them all).

Just as nostalgia has infiltrated the rest of the watch industry, Casio has resurrected some of its vintage designs. Unlike most other watch brands, however, "retro" and "vintage" for Casio is coming from the 1970s, '80s and '90s Japan. We're talking stuff that looks like it's from Blade Runner or some anime-envisioned Tokyo of the future.

"Vintage" is also the name of a Casio collection where these reissues live (so don't be confused: we're talking exclusively about new watches here), but the brand never really stopped making many such funky, retro-futuristic digital models. The classic F91W, world time and Data Bank (calculator) watches never went away, but have also spawned fascinating variants.

Those alongside reissues like the model from the 1979 film Alien and other less famous watches make for a smorgasbord of retro-funky-geek-chic fun — that you can actually afford. We love them all. The following are some of our favorites, but the brand's current (and recent) offerings are worth even deeper exploration.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Casio A171WE-1A
$36 AT CASIO.COM

It's kinda like an F-91W but with a rare feature among digital Casio watches: it's round. But combined with the rectangular screen, it's got a killer Casio look and retro charm despite being a modern design.

Diameter: 37.7mm
Material: Chrome-plated resin

Casio AQ800E-7A
$56 AT CASIO.COM

Just look at this fun combination of analog and digital displays (AKA: ana-digi) with a dial pattern that seems based on graphing paper. It's like nothing else out there and incredibly fun for the price.

Diameter: 32.1mm
Material: Chrome-plated resin

Casio A100WE
$60 AT CASIO.COM

The watch worn by Sigourney Weaver's character Ellen Ripley in the movie Alien: the epitome of retro-futurism. You can get it in a silver-toned chrome as shown here, a gold-toned version or all-black, as worn in the film.

Diameter: 32.7mm
Material: Chrome-plated resin

Casio Data Bank CA53W-1
$30 AT CASIO.COM

Yeah, the Casio calculator watch is still around, and cooler than ever (though in a different way than when it first came out). You might have worn one as a kid or remember it as what Michael J. Fox wore as Marty McFly in Back to the Future. They come in more versions and colors, too.

Diameter: 34.4mm
Material: Resin

Casio A158WEA-9CF
$22 AT AMAZON

One of the many ways in which the most classic digital Casio watch (e.g., the F-91W) has evolved. You can get this basic design in some different variations, but it's also led to other models (some of which are below).

Diameter: 33.2mm
Material: Resin

Casio A700WEM-7AEF
$79 AT AMAZON

Another evolution of the simple Casio watch we all know, but somehow even more retro-looking thanks to a more angular design. Another difference: it's remarkably thin at just 6mm thick. Also, check it out in variants like the classic Casio colorway or blinged out in gold.

Diameter: 35.5mm
Material: Chrome-plated resin

Casio World Time AE1200WH-1A
Now 33% off
$20 AT AMAZON

The World Time is one of the better-known Casio digital beaters, beloved even by hardcore watch nerds. We gave it a rave review here. It comes in a range of variations (like this army-green one), but this version in all black looks especially fresh.

Diameter: 42.1mm
Material: Resin

Casio World Time A500WEA-1EF
$49 AT AMAZON

Another take on the World Time above (here's another) that feels like a mission control panel screen on your wrist. In fact, it's just more ultra-affordable Casio goodness in every way, but it's easy to switch time zones and visualize them on the tiny world map.

Diameter: 34mm
Material: Resin

Casio B640WB-1AEF
$64 AT AMAZON

Another great example of the Casio look, tweaked. It's just as simple, retro and recognizable as ever, but with some curves that give it a sleeker look. We like it in black as shown here, but they're sometimes marketed for women with gold finishes.

Diameter: 35mm
Material: Resin

Casio A1000MA-7VT
$160 AT CASIO.COM

For the prices, you can't complain too much about Casio's use of resin (a form of plastic) for many of its watch cases. But if you love the design and want them in metal, there's the A1000 series. It costs a bit more, but far less than a G-Shock Full Metal.

Diameter: 38mm
Material: Stainless steel

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Watch Buying Guides
How the Royal Oak Influences Fresh Watch Design
The Best Meca-Quartz Watches
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Complete Buying Guide to Shinola Watches
The Complete Buying Guide to Tudor Watches
These Are 10 of the Best Tactical Watches
The Best Pilot’s Watches Available Right Now
The Best All-Black Watches
The Top 20 Watch Brands to Know
The Best Tools for Changing Your Watch Strap
These Are the Best Watches Under $200