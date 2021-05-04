Today's Top Stories
Why Are Bourbon Prices Climbing So Fast?
This Is the Ultimate Grill for Summer BBQs
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
This Shoe Is a Sneaker and Hiking Boot in One

Asked & Answered: Is the Pan America 1250 the New Face of Harley Davidson?

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Ten – Listen Now

By Gear Patrol
Gear Patrol
Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TuneIn

Listen on Stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode, Editor Steve Mazzucchi talks about the all-new Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 (MSRP $17,319 to $19,999) adventure bike, which he just tested in the desert for several days. Steve also answers questions from GP followers, who asked about everything from riding dynamics to seat height.

The Pan America, which costs between $17,300 and $20,000 MSRP, is loaded with tech, and enters a segment where competition is fierce. It is also Harley's first bike of this kind, meaning purpose-built to tackle off-road terrain as well as it does flat pavement. This isn't the typical Harley you might picture when the brand comes to mind, and Steve, a newcomer to off-road motorcycling, thinks it's a very good first foray.

Show Notes:

        Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

