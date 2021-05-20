Today's Top Stories
Whiskey Lovers: Here's Why It's Time to Start Drinking Rum

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Fourteen – Listen Now

gear patrol podcast 14 will price and whiskey
apple podcast

spotify podcasts

tunein

stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode, Editor Will Price, who runs Gear Patrol's Home & Drinks content, gets into why rum is the hot spirit of the moment–and why he thinks rum is an excellent, affordable alternative for whiskey lovers especially. You'd be forgiven for knowing little about rum as a serious spirit, and Will is advocating for rum as something that's much, much more than booze you dump into a glass of coca cola.

You can find extensive rum buying guides on the gear patrol website, and there's a story in the latest GP magazine about rum too…all those links are in the show notes. Those combined with this conversation will get you ready to hunt for bottles.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

  • 01:20 – Rum Is Excellent and Rum Is Complex
  • 02:28 – Why Is This Rum's Moment?
  • 04:40 – Has Good Rum Always Been As Prevalent As It Is Now?
  • 07:40 – What Is Rum, Exactly?
  • 08:39 – Light Rum vs. Dark Rum, and Other Varieties
  • 12:28 – Isn't Rum Super Sweet Tasting?
  • 14:55 – Why Will Considers Rum a "Loose Cannon"
  • 17:25 – How Are We Supposed To Drink Rum? Neat? On The Rocks?
  • 20:28 – The Fascinating Good and Dark History of Rum
  • 21:25 – Why You Have to Buy Hampden Great House, "The Pappy of Rum"
  • 24:05 – A Word on Age Statements, Rum Labels, and Prices
  • 28:10 – How Will and His Team Picks Rums to Recommend
  • 30:45 – Some Rums at Different Price Points That You Should Look Into
  • 33:10 – Final Tips About Finding Interesting Rum Bottles

    Featured:

    Seasoned Whiskey Drinkers Are Switching to Rum. Why?

    The 13 Best Bottles of Rums You Can Buy in 2021

    From The Gear Patrol Archives – "A History of Rum"

    The Best Sipping Rums from Around the World

    Just Get This Rum if You're Tired of Bacardi-Induced Hangovers

    A Rum That Tastes Like Dessert and 7 More Home and Design Releases

