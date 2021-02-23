A Rum That Tastes Like Dessert and 7 More Home and Design Releases

Welcome to Window Shopping, a weekly exercise in lusting over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: oat milk-brewed beer, doormats that make doormats cool and more.



Kasama Rum

Rum is the brown spirit you didn't know you needed more of in your life. Kasama is a new direct-to-consumer rum with a background story as interesting as what's in the bottle. Alexandra Dorda, Kasama's founder, is the daughter of Tad Dorda, who co-founded two leading vodka brands: Belvedere and Chopin. The daughter of a Filipino mother and a Polish father, Dorda pays homage to both parents. Kasama is distilled in the Philippines, aged for seven years in ex-bourbon American oak barrels, then bottled at the family distillery in Poland. Kasama eschews the spiciness some may associate with rum. It tastes almost exactly like someone bottled the flavor of an upside-down pineapple cake with nary a tinge of alcohol burn — a slightly concerning fact since this stuff goes down way too easy.

Price: $30

Revival Doormats

The thing about doormats is that you only ever see them when you're out the door or coming home. They wipe off that little bit of dirt on your shoes before you go inside, and if you're lucky, you found one that makes you feel happy to be home. With Revival's new doormats, you can also feel happy that they're made of 100-percent coconut husks, a sustainable material that is strong and water resistant. The brand is also giving 10 percent of it sales to the non-profit organization Carbon 180, which aims reduce carbon's impact on the planet.

Price: $49



The Macallan Anecdotes of Ages

You probably won't get your hands on The Macllan's latest release. Anecdotes of Ages, a 13-bottle collection of 54-year-old whiskies, is the third collaboration with renowned pop artist Sir Peter Blake. You might know Sir Blake for creating the album cover to The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band." Like the cover, each of the bottles features a unique collage designed by the artist, and purchases of the bottle include an accompanying book that contain all of the artworks, which evoke a different detail from The Macallan's history. One of the bottles, dubbed "A New Era of Advertising," will be auctioned off auctioned off by Sotheby's on March 13, and it's expected to bring in up to $750,000. Another bottle will be archived by The Macallan, and only 11 of the 13 bottles will be available for purchase. Like I said, you probably won't get your hands on one of these.

Kin Euphorics

Staying sober can be fun, and with Kin Euphorics, sobriety can still get you buzzed but without the alcohol. Packed with feel-good ingredients, like adaptogens and nootropics, Kin's beverages offer drinks that take the stigma out of staying sober. Currently its lineup includes two bottled spirits: High Rhode, a get-you-going shot that arguably works better than coffee, and Dream Light, a spiced ginger drink to help you sleep. The Kin Spritz, essentially a canned cocktail (still booze free), is an eight-ounce sparkling beverage that tastes floral, herbaceous and slightly spicy and helps me feel like I can get on my workday after noon.

Bloomscape Outdoor Plants

Bloomscape is bringing its plant domination from inside to the outdoors. Its new Bloom Kits are designed to planted outside, helping anyone get a bountiful garden. The kits are sold as accent kits, or packs that include only one variety of plant, or combination kits, which include three varieties. Rather than buying outdoor plants for big box stores, try shopping from somewhere that specializes in selling plants.

Simplehuman Compost Caddy

A simple little product from Simplehuman might finally get more people to start composting. The Compost Caddy is a $50 add-on that attaches with a magnet to existing Simplehuman trash cans. Ingenious little details like a stay-open lid is convenient for tossing out scraps, and the lid has a soft seal, which lets food breathe without stinking up your place and it keeps pests at bay. Undock the caddy from your trashcan for countertop disposable, and the included 30-pack of compostable liners should last you a while.

Price: $50

Wunder20

Wunder, a brand of sparkling beverages spiked with low-dose THC, launched Wunder20, which features a higher dose of THC. With 20 milligrams of THC, Wunder20 offers a stronger feeling than the OG cans. If you're an amateur cannabis consumer, tread lightly — you won't fall flat on your face after drinking Wunder20, but you will feel something. Two types of THC, Delta-8 and Delta-9, are used in the drink to achieve what the brand calls a "calm, relaxing and elevated high." While Delta-9 THC is the stuff that is usually associated with getting high on weed, Delta-8 THC has half its psychotropic potency, making for a more lucid type of chill. Wunder20 comes in Blood Orange Bitters and is 25 calories with four grams of sugar. Wunder and Wunder20 are only available in California.

Price: $24 for a four-pack

Dogfish Head Hazy-O!

Combining oats with beer isn't new. In fact, many IPAs use oats to to give it their haziness and make it shelf stable. But Dogfish Head's new Hazy-O! is taking the whole oats thing way out of the box. The IPA is brewed with four different types of oat, each bringing a something different to the table whether it's its looks or flavor. Then there's oat milk. Dogfish Head uses Elmhurst 1925’s Unsweetened Oat Milk, which gives Hazy-O! a wonderfully smooth mouthfeel and helps make the 7.1 percent ABV feel way less boozy.

