Do You Have a Healthy Relationship with Technology?

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In the episode, Editor Eric Limer, who covers technology, talks candidly about how tech-saturated our lives have become. Electronics and connected devices surround us, and their pervasiveness can feel overwhelming at times, particularly if you’re concerned with security and privacy.

Eric offers advice to anyone feeling some of that anxiety. He offers tips for taking inventory of what tech you use and how you use it, and also the implications of cutting back.





Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

00:50 – Is There Anything You Can Do To Moderate Your Relationship With Tech?

02:45 – The Implications of Quitting Social Media and Other Tech

04:00 – Auditing Your Tech Usage, and Intentionally "Low-Tech" Devices

10:55 – How Planned Obsolescence Forces Us To Be Tech-Forward

13:45 – Nostalgia for Analog Devices Complicates Our Relationship with Technology

16:50 – How Tech Causes Privacy and Security Concerns

22:00 – Do Phones Listen To Us?

24:40 – Eric's Top-Level Advice for Low-Tech Hopefuls

Featured:



10 Google Chrome Settings You Should Change Right Now

How to Prevent the Internet from Tracking You

Light Phone Review: The Advantages of a “Smart” Phone That Can Never Have Instagram

@RobertGReeve on Twitter: "Your social media apps are not listening to you" (Thread)

All the Biggest Announcements from Today's Big Apple Event

Disable Amazon's Creepy New Echo Feature Before It Turns On

Why You Need a Password Manager (And Five to Try)



3 Best VPN Services to Make Sure Your Online Data Is Private

How to Make Your Online Passwords Ironclad

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts.

