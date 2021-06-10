Do You Have a Healthy Relationship with Technology?

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
In the episode, Editor Eric Limer, who covers technology, talks candidly about how tech-saturated our lives have become. Electronics and connected devices surround us, and their pervasiveness can feel overwhelming at times, particularly if you’re concerned with security and privacy.
Eric offers advice to anyone feeling some of that anxiety. He offers tips for taking inventory of what tech you use and how you use it, and also the implications of cutting back.
Show Notes:
Episode Navigation:
- 00:50 – Is There Anything You Can Do To Moderate Your Relationship With Tech?
- 02:45 – The Implications of Quitting Social Media and Other Tech
- 04:00 – Auditing Your Tech Usage, and Intentionally "Low-Tech" Devices
- 10:55 – How Planned Obsolescence Forces Us To Be Tech-Forward
- 13:45 – Nostalgia for Analog Devices Complicates Our Relationship with Technology
- 16:50 – How Tech Causes Privacy and Security Concerns
- 22:00 – Do Phones Listen To Us?
- 24:40 – Eric's Top-Level Advice for Low-Tech Hopefuls
