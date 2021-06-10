Do You Have a Healthy Relationship with Technology?

Today's Top Stories
The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Nineteen – Listen Now

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In the episode, Editor Eric Limer, who covers technology, talks candidly about how tech-saturated our lives have become. Electronics and connected devices surround us, and their pervasiveness can feel overwhelming at times, particularly if you’re concerned with security and privacy.

Eric offers advice to anyone feeling some of that anxiety. He offers tips for taking inventory of what tech you use and how you use it, and also the implications of cutting back.


Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

  • 00:50 – Is There Anything You Can Do To Moderate Your Relationship With Tech?
  • 02:45 – The Implications of Quitting Social Media and Other Tech
  • 04:00 – Auditing Your Tech Usage, and Intentionally "Low-Tech" Devices
  • 10:55 – How Planned Obsolescence Forces Us To Be Tech-Forward
  • 13:45 – Nostalgia for Analog Devices Complicates Our Relationship with Technology
  • 16:50 – How Tech Causes Privacy and Security Concerns
  • 22:00 – Do Phones Listen To Us?
  • 24:40 – Eric's Top-Level Advice for Low-Tech Hopefuls

    Featured:

    10 Google Chrome Settings You Should Change Right Now

    How to Prevent the Internet from Tracking You

    Light Phone Review: The Advantages of a “Smart” Phone That Can Never Have Instagram

    @RobertGReeve on Twitter: "Your social media apps are not listening to you" (Thread)

    All the Biggest Announcements from Today's Big Apple Event

    Disable Amazon's Creepy New Echo Feature Before It Turns On

    Why You Need a Password Manager (And Five to Try)

    3 Best VPN Services to Make Sure Your Online Data Is Private

    How to Make Your Online Passwords Ironclad

