Today's Top Stories
1
What to Know Before Buying a Pocket Knife
2
The Best Father’s Day Gifts Under $100
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Gifts to Help Reduce Stress This Father’s Day

All the Pocket Knife Knowledge You Need to Know Before Buying

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Twenty-One – Listen Now

By Gear Patrol
tanner bowden and pocket knives
Gear Patrol
apple podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts

spotify podcasts

Listen on Spotify

tunein

Listen on TuneIn

stitcher

Listen on Stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In this episode, Senior Staff Writer Tanner Bowden unloads his pocket knife knowledge and offers up a wealth of advice to inform your next EDC purchase. Tanner also discusses why the pocket knife's blend of form and function is beloved by so many.

Ultimately, Tanner goes over his top three pocket knife recommendations in detail. Beforehand, he covers pocket knife basics, like the knife types, blade shapes and sizes, and the main brands you should know. He also delves into terminology and the mechanical attributes of common knives, from actions to locks to handle materials. And he explains a great deal about the different kinds of metal you'll come across as you shop around.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

  • 1:00 – Why Do People Love Pocket Knives?
  • 3:45 – What Does a Person Need to Know Before Buying a Pocket Knife?
  • 4:50 – Most Pocket Knives Are Folders
  • 6:41 – Different Elements of Pocket Knife Form Factors
  • 8:04 – Blade Types and Shapes
  • 14:23 – How to Decide Which Shape Is Right for You
  • 16:10 – Pocket Knife Brands to Know
  • 21:21 – Types of Actions: the Mechanism That Opens the Knife
  • 27:32 – Handle Types to Know
  • 31:30 – How Pocket Knife Size Should Factor In to Your Decision
  • 34:49 – Pocket Knife Maintenance
  • 36:30 – Blade Materials: How Different Steel Types Affect Your Knife
  • 44:40 – Our Top Three Pocket Knife Recommendations

    Featured:

    The Best Pocket Knives of 2021

    The Best Knives and Multi-Tools to Give Dads This Father’s Day

    Now You Can Customize One of the Best Pocket Knives for Camping and Hiking

    Watch Now: The Pocket Knives Gear Patrol Staffers Keep at Our Desks

    Everything You Need to Know About Pocket Knives

    The Best New Knives and EDC of May 2021

    Curious About Friction Folding Pocket Knives? This Is the One to Get

    Pocket Knife Rules & Laws in the U.S. – Updated for 2021 (courtesy EDC Ninja)



    The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

    Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From The Gear Patrol Podcast
    What Exactly Is a Tactical Watch?
    Is Your Relationship With Technology Healthy?
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Why Is Buying a Used Bike Online So Difficult?
    What Makes a Great Office Chair?
    Why Are Cassette Tapes Suddenly Popular Again?
    3 Ways to Reduce Your Electricity Bill This Summer
    Whiskey Lovers: It's Time to Start Drinking Rum
    That Extra Hole in Your Rolex Diver, Explained
    Why Vegan Shoes Aren't Sustainable Products
    Streetwear Collabs: More Powerful Than You’d Think