All the Pocket Knife Knowledge You Need to Know Before Buying

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode, Senior Staff Writer Tanner Bowden unloads his pocket knife knowledge and offers up a wealth of advice to inform your next EDC purchase. Tanner also discusses why the pocket knife's blend of form and function is beloved by so many.

Ultimately, Tanner goes over his top three pocket knife recommendations in detail. Beforehand, he covers pocket knife basics, like the knife types, blade shapes and sizes, and the main brands you should know. He also delves into terminology and the mechanical attributes of common knives, from actions to locks to handle materials. And he explains a great deal about the different kinds of metal you'll come across as you shop around.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

1:00 – Why Do People Love Pocket Knives?

3:45 – What Does a Person Need to Know Before Buying a Pocket Knife?

4:50 – Most Pocket Knives Are Folders

6:41 – Different Elements of Pocket Knife Form Factors

8:04 – Blade Types and Shapes

14:23 – How to Decide Which Shape Is Right for You

16:10 – Pocket Knife Brands to Know

21:21 – Types of Actions: the Mechanism That Opens the Knife

27:32 – Handle Types to Know

31:30 – How Pocket Knife Size Should Factor In to Your Decision

34:49 – Pocket Knife Maintenance

36:30 – Blade Materials: How Different Steel Types Affect Your Knife

44:40 – Our Top Three Pocket Knife Recommendations

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

