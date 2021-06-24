Today's Top Stories
Pellet Grills and Smokers Are the Outdoor Cooking Alternative You Need This Summer

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Twenty-Three – Listen Now

By Gear Patrol
gear patrol will price and grill
Gear Patrol
The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode, Editor Will Price joins to talk about the newest–and perhaps least-well-known–type of grill: the pellet grill. (Or to be more precise, pellet grills and smokers.) Will makes the case that pellet grills and smokers, which have been around only since the mid-Eighties and benefit from precision computer controls, are a super low-effort alternative to charcoal and gas grills, particularly if you're slow cooking food like ribs or brisket.

Will talks about how the things actually work and how they're best used, the benefits and (very few) downsides to the category, and offers plenty of advice for pellet grill and smoker novices and pros alike. He ends with a rundown of our top three recommendations for pellet grill and smoker shoppers. If you're interested in a "set it and forget it" approach to grilling and cooking out this summer, this one's definitely for you.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

  • 01:25 – What Is a Pellet Grill and Smoker, and What Are "Pellets?"
  • 03:40 – The Complex Components That Make Pellet Grills So Simple to Use
  • 07:30 – Why Pellet Grills Are the Most Precise of Grilling Options
  • 09:15 – Pellets Aren't a Big Hassle, and These Are Set-It-and-Forget-It Devices
  • 13:00 – Why Pellet Grills Are Also Smokers, and What They Cook Best
  • 20:00 – Comparing Pellet Grills to Other Types
  • 21:50 – Traeger, and the Genesis of Pellet Grills
  • 23:15 – The Ecological Impact of Pellet Cooking
  • 26:40 – The Surprisingly Low Prices of Pellet Grills
  • 29:30 – A Rundown of Our Top Three Pellet Grill Picks
  • 44:05 – What Is Will Grilling With This Summer?

    Featured:

          Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

