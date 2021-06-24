Pellet Grills and Smokers Are the Outdoor Cooking Alternative You Need This Summer

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode, Editor Will Price joins to talk about the newest–and perhaps least-well-known–type of grill: the pellet grill. (Or to be more precise, pellet grills and smokers.) Will makes the case that pellet grills and smokers, which have been around only since the mid-Eighties and benefit from precision computer controls, are a super low-effort alternative to charcoal and gas grills, particularly if you're slow cooking food like ribs or brisket.

Will talks about how the things actually work and how they're best used, the benefits and (very few) downsides to the category, and offers plenty of advice for pellet grill and smoker novices and pros alike. He ends with a rundown of our top three recommendations for pellet grill and smoker shoppers. If you're interested in a "set it and forget it" approach to grilling and cooking out this summer, this one's definitely for you.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

01:25 – What Is a Pellet Grill and Smoker, and What Are "Pellets?"

03:40 – The Complex Components That Make Pellet Grills So Simple to Use

07:30 – Why Pellet Grills Are the Most Precise of Grilling Options

09:15 – Pellets Aren't a Big Hassle, and These Are Set-It-and-Forget-It Devices

13:00 – Why Pellet Grills Are Also Smokers, and What They Cook Best

20:00 – Comparing Pellet Grills to Other Types

21:50 – Traeger, and the Genesis of Pellet Grills

23:15 – The Ecological Impact of Pellet Cooking

26:40 – The Surprisingly Low Prices of Pellet Grills

29:30 – A Rundown of Our Top Three Pellet Grill Picks

44:05 – What Is Will Grilling With This Summer?

Featured:

