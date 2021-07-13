Today's Top Stories
How (and Where) to Buy and Wear Shorts This Summer

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Twenty-Eight – Listen Now

By Gear Patrol
podcast john zientek and shorts
Gear Patrol
The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode, editor John Zientek joins to talk about the quintessential summer garment: shorts. As common as shorts are, there's still a lot to think about, like where they're appropriate to wear, and what length to buy. Plus, there are seemingly endless styles out there–from activewear to corduroy to cargo and back again.

John talks through it all, and gives plenty of style advice that will apply not just to shorts but to your entire wardrobe. We end the conversation with three specific recommendations for your next shorts purchase.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

  • 00:57 – What to Know Before You Buy Your Next Shorts
  • 02:05 – Relying on Style Icons for Guidance
  • 04:15 – What Styles Are Popular Right Now?
  • 10:06 – Can I Wear Shorts to the Office?
  • 12:15 – What About Length? What Inseam Do I Buy?
  • 15:15 – What Sets Apart "Nicer" Shorts from "Normal" Shorts?
  • 19:00 – Some Shorts Are Versatile, But Buy Single-Purpose Shorts
  • 22:30 – Defining the "Standard" Men's Shorts
  • 24:00 – Our Top Recommendations

    Featured:

        The Best Shorts to Wear This Summer

        The 15 Best Gym Shorts of 2021 for Every Kind of Workout

        The 10 Best Sweat Shorts to Wear All Summer Long

        12 Great Board Shorts to Buy Now

        The Best Swim Trunks for Summer Aren’t Just for Swimming

        The Best Gym Shorts According to 6 Personal Trainers

        Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

