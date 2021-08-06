If You Love These Beers, You’re Running Out of Time





The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

On today’s show, we’re talking about Google’s newly unveiled Pixel 6 and 6 Plus — a phone that has us wondering if the tech giant is finally putting its shoulder into it when it comes to smartphones. Next, we’re discussing New Balances’ new collab with Levi’s, a kind of nondescript dad sneaker that may or may not hold up on closer inspection. And finally, we’ll discuss beer maker Molson Coors killing off 11 brands from its portfolio and what exactly that means. Is this just more ruthless corporate efficiency, or is it a sign of just how far the American palette has come since the 1990s?

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

1:25 — Google's Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Plus

18:17 — Levi's x New Balance 992

30:35 — Molson Coors Kills Off Its Cheap Beer

Featured:

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

