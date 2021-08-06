Today's Top Stories
1
A Monthly Fee to Use a Car's Built-In Features?
2
YETI’s New Duffle Is Perfect for Summer
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
The Low-Top Sneaker Your Wardrobe Is Missing

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Don't Look Away. A Levi's x New Balance Collab Just Dropped

This sneaker features 50 11 shades of gray suede and vintage denim.

style
Courtesy

Editor's Note (Friday, August 6th at 10:49 AM): As expected, these sold out fast. Like, really effing fast. I sat in the queue for an hour behind 7,000 others. There were 43,000 people behind me. But, they're already up on StockX... for $1,499. Cop them if you have extra cash.

Whenever someone mentions Levi's, sneakers aren't the first thing you think of. It's jeans, right? Walking around with denim on your feet would be a scary sight for sure. As you could probably guess, though, people have done it. Blackstock & Weber made a denim loafer, which was cool. Levi's and New Balance collaborated on a janky, jean-covered 327 sneaker, which was not cool.

But now, the duo are back again with what I firmly believe to be the New Balance collab of the year, beating out plenty of competitors thus far (and surely more to come): these Levi's x New Balance 992 sneakers.

If you're familiar with New Balance's signature aesthetic — gray suede on gray suede on gray suede — then these will look familiar. But, Levi's snuck in a subtle twist: Along with nappy, hairy suede, these 992s are also made from swatches of upcycled Levi's Authentic Vintage denim in an equally soft, subtle grey. Yes, knowing this makes it easier to chalk them up as jeans for your feet, but they don't look like blue jeans at all. And that's a good thing.

This pair sidesteps vivid colors and eye-popping patterns in favor of, according to my count, 11 shades of grey. Once seen as a sort of "dad fashion" snafu, gray New Balance sneakers are suddenly very cool. These embrace the popularity while taking things a step further, employing both premium materials and a stateside supply chain.

But act fast. The line's already forming. Few will take the ultimate prize — aka a pair of these. Levi's and New Balance both admit there's a limited supply of this particular Made in USA 992, all but ensuring the resale value will be far above retail — which is a steep $250 to begin with.

New Balance Made in USA 992 Levi's

Courtesy
Made in USA 992 Levi's
New Balance New Balance
$250.00
SHOP NOW
Related Stories
New Balance's Commitment to the Color Gray
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
The Best Peloton Alternatives for 2021
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
Seiko's Ultra Affordable New Field Watch, Reviewed
Escaping New York in the Ferrari 812 GTS
Dyson's New Vacuum Doesn't Make Much Sense
How to Sell Your Old Furniture Online
Even More Best New Knives and EDC of August 2021
Jeep's Most Exciting New Model Arrives by 2023
Need Help Picking Out an Outfit? Start Here