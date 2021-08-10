The 50 Cars That Completely Changed the Automotive World

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
In this episode, Staff Writer Tyler Duffy joins to talk about a series of posts he recently authored that identifies the 50 most influential cars of the past 50 years. Tyler explains what "influential" means in this context, how he selected the 50 cars and the top car of each decade, and why his list isn't of the 50 best cars. For car enthusiasts, a list like this is a hot-button topic. Regardless of your relationship to cars, Tyler's methodology is fascinating and makes a compelling argument.
Show Notes:
Episode Navigation:
01:00 – Influential versus "Best"
08:15 – If You Change An Iconic Car, Is It Still The Same Car?
13:30 – The One Quality That Makes A Car "Influential"
16:30 – How Tyler Chose These 50 Cars
19:20 – Cars That Didn't Make The Cut
22:05 – The Most Influential Car On The List
Featured and Related:
These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
The Best New Cars, Trucks and SUVs We've Driven So Far in 2021
The Best Used Cars You Can Buy Right Now
These Are the 10 Best Cars to Buy Under $55,000
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.