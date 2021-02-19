Consumer Reports has published its annual list of the best cars to buy for 2021. To get down to these 10 models, CR narrowed the list down from 250 vehicles on sale in America, based on their own performance and safety testing, as well as reliability and ownership satisfaction surveys.

Now, these aren't the sexiest cars or the most fun to hoon around a track. But they are probably the ones that owners will least regret buying.

Check out the top 10 best new cars you can buy for less than $55,000 below.