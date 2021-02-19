Today's Top Stories
These Are the 10 Best Cars to Buy Under $55,000

Consumer Reports has made its annual list of the most sensible cars you can buy, and it features some of our favorites.

By Tyler Duffy
2020 subaru outback review gear patrol lead feature
Subaru

Consumer Reports has published its annual list of the best cars to buy for 2021. To get down to these 10 models, CR narrowed the list down from 250 vehicles on sale in America, based on their own performance and safety testing, as well as reliability and ownership satisfaction surveys.

Now, these aren't the sexiest cars or the most fun to hoon around a track. But they are probably the ones that owners will least regret buying.

Check out the top 10 best new cars you can buy for less than $55,000 below.

toyota corolla
Toyota
Best Small Car: Toyota Corolla

CR says the Corolla is reliable, efficient and offers an impressive suite of standard safety features. We're impressed with its design and unexpectedly entertaining handling (at least, compared to old Corollas).

mazda cx 30 review gear patrol featur
Mazda
Best Subcompact SUV: Mazda CX-30

CR says the Mazda CX-30 delivers a "more spirited driving feel" than its competitors. We'd have to agree.

toyota prius 2020 edition
Toyota
Best Hybrid: Toyota Prius

CR says the Prius delivers a great overall package and has the capacity to "thrill owners year after year." Uh, sure.

2020 toyota camry trd review gear patrol lead featured
Toyota
Best Midsize Sedan: Toyota Camry

CR likes the Camry's mix of efficiency, performance and reliability. We like the fact that the TRD version offers a 301-hp V6 for just $32K.

2019 subaru forester gear patrol inline
Subaru
Best Small SUV: Subaru Forester

CR loves the Subaru Forester's tall roofline and large doors for easy entry and exit. We dig its ground clearance and reasonable price.

subaru
Subaru
Best SUV/Wagon: Subaru Outback

CR enjoys how the Outback balances "carlike driving manners" with "SUV-like functionality." Here at GP, we agree — but also would like to point out that it's a damn decent-looking wagon, too.

buy a kia telluride instead gear patrol slide 1
Kia
Best Midsize Three-Row SUV: Kia Telluride

CR says the Kia Telluride stands out by being "highly competent in almost every way." There's no daylight between them and us on this one; the Telluride is one of our favorite SUVs, period.

honda ridgeline devil's tower
Honda
Best Compact Pickup: Honda Ridgeline

CR appreciates how the Honda Ridgeline was "designed to excel in the daily commute." We say it's a far better choice for most midsize truck buyers than its competitiors, much as we might fill our commute with overlanding fantasies in a lifted Tacoma.

lexus rx350 gear patrol 02
Lexus
Best Midsized SUV: Lexus RX

CR says that "everything about the RX is smooth and luxurious." We say it's a fine choice for anyone who prioritizes style and luxury over sportiness (or logical infotainment controls).

tesla model 3 gear patrol slide 2
Tesla
Best Electric Car: Tesla Model 3

CR notes that the Tesla Model 3 offers "an unworldly driving experience." We'd agree, but just take Elon's advice and make sure you don't buy one made during a spell when the carmaker was ramping up production.

