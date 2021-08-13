The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
On today’s episode, we discuss Samsung's newly announced foldable touchscreen smartphones, the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Next, Lamborghini is teasing a revival of their iconic Countach sports car. We’ll talk about the timing of this release, and what we’re hoping for from the charging bull. And finally, we’ll be joined by Associate Editor Evan Malachosky to talk about Buck Mason and Sunspel’s new athletic wear collections, and just what they tell us about the state of athleisure in 2021.
Show Notes:
Episode Navigation:
1:17 — Samsung Z Flip & Fold 3
17:08 — Lamborghini Countach
27:03 — Sunspel & Buck Mason's Athletic Collections
Featured and Related:
Everything Samsung Just Announced At Its Big Unpacked Event — Gear Patrol
Folding Phones Are the New 3D TV — Wired
Lamborghini Countach LP1 800-4: This Looks Like It And It's Amazing — Jalopnik
Lamborghini reports record profits in 2020, CEO teases electric future — CNBC
The Trail Collection from Buck Mason
How did Athleisure Take Over American Fashion? — The Atlantic
