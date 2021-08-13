Today's Top Stories
The Most Iconic Super Car from the 1980s Is Making a Comeback

We discuss the new generation of the Samsung Z series phones, the rebirth of the Lamborghini Countach, and the state of athleisure.

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

On today’s episode, we discuss Samsung's newly announced foldable touchscreen smartphones, the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Next, Lamborghini is teasing a revival of their iconic Countach sports car. We’ll talk about the timing of this release, and what we’re hoping for from the charging bull. And finally, we’ll be joined by Associate Editor Evan Malachosky to talk about Buck Mason and Sunspel’s new athletic wear collections, and just what they tell us about the state of athleisure in 2021.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

1:17 — Samsung Z Flip & Fold 3

17:08 — Lamborghini Countach

27:03 — Sunspel & Buck Mason's Athletic Collections

Featured and Related:

Everything Samsung Just Announced At Its Big Unpacked EventGear Patrol

Folding Phones Are the New 3D TVWired

Lamborghini Countach LP1 800-4: This Looks Like It And It's AmazingJalopnik

Lamborghini reports record profits in 2020, CEO teases electric futureCNBC

The Trail Collection from Buck Mason

Sunspel Activewear

How did Athleisure Take Over American Fashion?The Atlantic

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

