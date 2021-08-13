The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

On today’s episode, we discuss Samsung's newly announced foldable touchscreen smartphones, the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Next, Lamborghini is teasing a revival of their iconic Countach sports car. We’ll talk about the timing of this release, and what we’re hoping for from the charging bull. And finally, we’ll be joined by Associate Editor Evan Malachosky to talk about Buck Mason and Sunspel’s new athletic wear collections, and just what they tell us about the state of athleisure in 2021.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

1:17 — Samsung Z Flip & Fold 3

17:08 — Lamborghini Countach

27:03 — Sunspel & Buck Mason's Athletic Collections

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

