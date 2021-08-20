13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

It's the muggy, hump days of summer, but we've got fresh style and watch drops to help get you through it. Just thinking about fall makes it feel a little cooler, and it's certainly on our minds with the likes of Clarks' Desert Boot in brown vegan leather and a sleek black corduroy varsity jacket from Noah. A new limited edition dive watch collaboration between Oris and Hodinkee with a khaki dial is chromatically on point, too. All that, a Timex x Coke collab, a Stussy sweater and more await in this week's roundup. lululemon Expeditionist Jacket Presented by lululemon Deciding which jacket to throw on before leaving the house can be a daunting task \u2014 particularly if you're headed out to do something active. What if it rains? What if the wind picks up? What if my jog turns into a full-out sprint? With the Expeditionist Jacket from lululemon , these questions will be a thing of the past. It's made with four-way stretch and water-repellent fabric, so it's up for any adventure in any condition. The breathable mesh fabric under the arms ensures you stay comfortable even as you work up a sweat, while the zippered front pockets with phone and coin sleeves allow you to easily and safely tuck away your valuables. With the performance details you need and clean lines that pair with anything, you might find yourself reaching for this jacket more often than not \u2014 it's the perfect adventure partner for the ultimate expeditionist. Price: $148 SHOP NOW Timex x Coca-Cola Unity Collection Watches Timex has partnered with Coca-Cola to mark 50 years since its famous 1971 commercial with the "I want to buy the world a Coke" song. Available soon, several new watches will feature appropriately rainbow and hippy-inspired Coca-Cola motifs, including a version of the digital T80 (shown), analog Timex Standard and the sporty Q Timex. Price : ~$70+ SHOP NOW Noah Corduroy Varsity Jacket Noah's new FW21 collection dropped this week. Referencing the '70s, a time "when musicians were bending the rules as they never had before \u2014 both musically and with their personal style," the drop features textured tops, graphic tees, suits, shirts, trousers and much more. This Corduroy Varsity Jacket comes in six colors, green, black (seen here), blue, grey, brown, and yellow. Price: TBD SHOP NOW Oris Big Crown ProPilot Okavango Air Rescue Watch One of Oris's newest collaboration projects sees the brand partner with the charitable organization Okavango Air Rescue, which provides medical care by aircraft in Botswana. The limited-edition watch that highlights the mission and celebrates its 10-year anniversary is a version of Oris's Big Crown Propilot model, featuring a green dial with a texture meant to reference grass in the Okavango Delta where the charity operates. Price : $2,500 SHOP NOW Bravur Grand Tour La Vuelta Watch Swedish microbrand Bravur recently began branching out from comparatively simpler watches into automatic chronographs with its Grand Tour series themed on cycling. The final model to be introduced in the limited collection is called La Vuelta, a 38.2mm chronograph with a colorful and contemporary feel and a Swiss automatic movement inside. Price : $2,450 SHOP NOW Todd Snyder x Champion Midweight Short Sleeve Sweatshirt In the northeastern U.S., it's nearly sweatshirt season. (Emphasis on the "nearly" part there.) Wearing one might make you sweat through it, so opt for something short-sleeve... yet still a sweatshirt. Todd Snyder's newest collab with Champion results in one such option: a garment dyed, French Terry T-shirt cut from hefty cotton. Price: $88 SHOP NOW Oris x Hodinkee Divers Sixty-Five Caliber 400 Watch Just as Oris has been on a roll with limited editions and collabs, so has Hodinkee. Now the two have together released a special version of the Oris Divers Sixty-Five Caliber 400 featuring a khaki-colored dial and, of course, Oris's Caliber 400 in-house automatic movement. Price : $3,800 LEARN MORE Allbirds Natural Run Short Last week on the Gear Patrol Podcast , on Episode 36, we discussed sportswear launches from lifestyle brands. (Namely, ones from Buck Mason and Sunspel.) But now Allbirds is on board, too. Their running collection comprises shorts and a T-shirt, each from lightweight, breathable fabric with a lesser footprint than other iterations. Price: $68 SHOP NOW Luminox Commando Raider Watches Always tough, outd00r-ready and military in style, Luminox's Commando series watches get a bright "Night Vision Green" treatment in the new Raider watches. Available on a black rubber strap or a green one to match the bezel, this is 46mm of pure, legible, functional, quartz badassery. Price : $595 SHOP NOW Away Carry-On Flex The Carry-On Flex is luggage brand Away's first foray into expandable suitcases. The center section of this design expands, creating an additional 2.25-inches of vertical space \u2014 that's a handful of rolled T-shirts or two folded top layers. A carry-on when it's zipped closed or a checked bag fully expanded, this option gives you options. Price: $255 SHOP NOW Berd Vay'e Galaxy Collection Sculptures The horologically inspired Berd Vay'e makes art out of vintage watch components suspended in a type of high-quality acrylic called Lucite \u2014 kind of like bugs in amber. Many of their three-dimensional creations feature gears and general watch flotsam randomly or evenly suspended within different shapes, but the Galaxy collection groups them into planet-like orbs. Price : On request SHOP NOW Clarks Desert Boot Brown Vegan Say hello to an all-new Desert Boot. The iconic silhouette's been reimagined with an innovative vegan-friendly brown microfiber. Ditching leather, Clarks turned to material development teams for an alternative. The resulting boot is just as durable, plenty stylish, and a signal that similar advancements from other brands are sure to come. Price: $150 SHOP NOW Breda Pulse Watch As a person interested in strange or timeless watch designs, and rarely the in-between \u2014 this is Evan speaking, by the way, not Zen \u2014 the Breda Pulse caught my eye. The time peeks through two tiny, slot machine-looking windows, with the date rolling next to them. The 26mm stainless steel case is sleek and subtle and, honestly, from afar it looks like a hefty bracelet you strap to your wrist for tracking purposes. But, that's kind of cool? Certainly a departure from usual watches. Count me in. Price: $175 SHOP NOW St\u00fcssy Dice Sweater With St\u00fcssy's new Dice Sweater, you can wear your lucky dice across your chest. The soft knit comes in a natural hue with bright, contrasting die, each red with white dots. Looking for a sweater before fall arrives? This will keep you warm but also plenty cool, if you get what I'm saying. Price: TBD SHOP NOW