13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Cool-weather drops from Stussy sweaters to Clarks boots, watch collabs galore and more.

style
Courtesy

It's the muggy, hump days of summer, but we've got fresh style and watch drops to help get you through it. Just thinking about fall makes it feel a little cooler, and it's certainly on our minds with the likes of Clarks' Desert Boot in brown vegan leather and a sleek black corduroy varsity jacket from Noah. A new limited edition dive watch collaboration between Oris and Hodinkee with a khaki dial is chromatically on point, too. All that, a Timex x Coke collab, a Stussy sweater and more await in this week's roundup.

lululemon Expeditionist Jacket

man wearing black jacket
Lululemon

Presented by lululemon

Deciding which jacket to throw on before leaving the house can be a daunting task — particularly if you're headed out to do something active. What if it rains? What if the wind picks up? What if my jog turns into a full-out sprint? With the Expeditionist Jacket from lululemon, these questions will be a thing of the past. It's made with four-way stretch and water-repellent fabric, so it's up for any adventure in any condition. The breathable mesh fabric under the arms ensures you stay comfortable even as you work up a sweat, while the zippered front pockets with phone and coin sleeves allow you to easily and safely tuck away your valuables. With the performance details you need and clean lines that pair with anything, you might find yourself reaching for this jacket more often than not — it's the perfect adventure partner for the ultimate expeditionist.

Price: $148

SHOP NOW

Timex x Coca-Cola Unity Collection Watches

style
Courtesy

Timex has partnered with Coca-Cola to mark 50 years since its famous 1971 commercial with the "I want to buy the world a Coke" song. Available soon, several new watches will feature appropriately rainbow and hippy-inspired Coca-Cola motifs, including a version of the digital T80 (shown), analog Timex Standard and the sporty Q Timex.

Price: ~$70+

SHOP NOW

Noah Corduroy Varsity Jacket

style
Courtesy

Noah's new FW21 collection dropped this week. Referencing the '70s, a time "when musicians were bending the rules as they never had before — both musically and with their personal style," the drop features textured tops, graphic tees, suits, shirts, trousers and much more. This Corduroy Varsity Jacket comes in six colors, green, black (seen here), blue, grey, brown, and yellow.

Price: TBD

SHOP NOW

Oris Big Crown ProPilot Okavango Air Rescue Watch

style
Courtesy

One of Oris's newest collaboration projects sees the brand partner with the charitable organization Okavango Air Rescue, which provides medical care by aircraft in Botswana. The limited-edition watch that highlights the mission and celebrates its 10-year anniversary is a version of Oris's Big Crown Propilot model, featuring a green dial with a texture meant to reference grass in the Okavango Delta where the charity operates.

Price: $2,500

SHOP NOW

Bravur Grand Tour La Vuelta Watch

style
Courtesy

Swedish microbrand Bravur recently began branching out from comparatively simpler watches into automatic chronographs with its Grand Tour series themed on cycling. The final model to be introduced in the limited collection is called La Vuelta, a 38.2mm chronograph with a colorful and contemporary feel and a Swiss automatic movement inside.

Price: $2,450

SHOP NOW

Todd Snyder x Champion Midweight Short Sleeve Sweatshirt

style
Courtesy

In the northeastern U.S., it's nearly sweatshirt season. (Emphasis on the "nearly" part there.) Wearing one might make you sweat through it, so opt for something short-sleeve... yet still a sweatshirt. Todd Snyder's newest collab with Champion results in one such option: a garment dyed, French Terry T-shirt cut from hefty cotton.

Price: $88

SHOP NOW

Oris x Hodinkee Divers Sixty-Five Caliber 400 Watch

style
Courtesy

Just as Oris has been on a roll with limited editions and collabs, so has Hodinkee. Now the two have together released a special version of the Oris Divers Sixty-Five Caliber 400 featuring a khaki-colored dial and, of course, Oris's Caliber 400 in-house automatic movement.

Price: $3,800

LEARN MORE

Allbirds Natural Run Short

style
Courtesy

Last week on the Gear Patrol Podcast, on Episode 36, we discussed sportswear launches from lifestyle brands. (Namely, ones from Buck Mason and Sunspel.) But now Allbirds is on board, too. Their running collection comprises shorts and a T-shirt, each from lightweight, breathable fabric with a lesser footprint than other iterations.

Price: $68

SHOP NOW

Luminox Commando Raider Watches

style
Courtesy

Always tough, outd00r-ready and military in style, Luminox's Commando series watches get a bright "Night Vision Green" treatment in the new Raider watches. Available on a black rubber strap or a green one to match the bezel, this is 46mm of pure, legible, functional, quartz badassery.

Price: $595

SHOP NOW

Away Carry-On Flex

style
Courtesy

The Carry-On Flex is luggage brand Away's first foray into expandable suitcases. The center section of this design expands, creating an additional 2.25-inches of vertical space — that's a handful of rolled T-shirts or two folded top layers. A carry-on when it's zipped closed or a checked bag fully expanded, this option gives you options.

Price: $255

SHOP NOW

Berd Vay'e Galaxy Collection Sculptures

style
Courtesy

The horologically inspired Berd Vay'e makes art out of vintage watch components suspended in a type of high-quality acrylic called Lucite — kind of like bugs in amber. Many of their three-dimensional creations feature gears and general watch flotsam randomly or evenly suspended within different shapes, but the Galaxy collection groups them into planet-like orbs.

Price: On request

SHOP NOW

Clarks Desert Boot Brown Vegan

style
Courtesy

Say hello to an all-new Desert Boot. The iconic silhouette's been reimagined with an innovative vegan-friendly brown microfiber. Ditching leather, Clarks turned to material development teams for an alternative. The resulting boot is just as durable, plenty stylish, and a signal that similar advancements from other brands are sure to come.

Price: $150

SHOP NOW

Breda Pulse Watch

style
Courtesy

As a person interested in strange or timeless watch designs, and rarely the in-between — this is Evan speaking, by the way, not Zen — the Breda Pulse caught my eye. The time peeks through two tiny, slot machine-looking windows, with the date rolling next to them. The 26mm stainless steel case is sleek and subtle and, honestly, from afar it looks like a hefty bracelet you strap to your wrist for tracking purposes. But, that's kind of cool? Certainly a departure from usual watches. Count me in.

Price: $175

SHOP NOW

Stüssy Dice Sweater

style
Courtesy

With Stüssy's new Dice Sweater, you can wear your lucky dice across your chest. The soft knit comes in a natural hue with bright, contrasting die, each red with white dots. Looking for a sweater before fall arrives? This will keep you warm but also plenty cool, if you get what I'm saying.

Price: TBD

SHOP NOW

Related Story
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Automatic Watches
This Automatic GMT Watch Is $750. Seriously.
Three Cheaper Alternatives to the Rolex Submariner
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Want a Vintage Rolex Datejust? Check Out This Book
What's the Deal With All These Skull Watches?
An Automatic Titanium Dive Watch for Just $500?
The 10 Best Titanium Watches You Can Buy Right Now
This New Watch Celebrates India's Space Program
Badass Summer Watch + Strap Combos For Under $1k
Scuba Diving with Three Vintage Rolex Submariners
Certina Watches Deserve to Be on Your Radar