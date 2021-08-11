Everything Samsung Just Announced At Its Big Unpacked Event

Samsung held its big Unpacked event this morning. It announced two new foldable smartphones — the next-generation versions of its Fold and Flip. It announced two completely redesigned smartwatches. And, finally, it announced a new affordable pair of wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation.

Here's what you need to.

Galaxy Z Fold3

Samsung announced the Z Fold3, the third-generation of its innovative smartphone that folds vertically inward on itself. It looks very similar to its predecessor, the Fold2, but Samsung improved everything about it. It made the new model more powerful and more durable (it has an IPX8 rating), and it's the first foldable smartphone that works with the company's stylus, the S Pen2. Lastly, Samsung made the Fold 3 a little more affordable than previous models. It starts at $1,800.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is available for pre-order starting today, with orders expected to ship later in the month (August 27).

Galaxy Z Flip3

Samsung also announced an updated model of its smaller and pocketable foldable smartphone. The Z Flip3 looks very similar to its predecessor, the Flip 2, but Samsung again gave it a next-gen treatment. The new model has a larger cover screen (the screen you see when it's folded), a better camera and a more durable design; it now has an IPX8 rating, like the Z Fold3. It starts at $1,000.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is available for pre-order starting today, with orders expected to ship later in the month (August 27).

Galaxy Watch4

Samsung announced two new next-generation smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch4 and the Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Both adopt a similar design to the company's current smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Active 2, but Samsung made each thinner, sleeker and — in my opinion — all-around more beautiful. Both are the first smartwatches to run the new Wear OS that was designed by both Samsung and Google. They also pack a bunch of health and wellness sensors (including a heart-rate monitor and GPS). The big difference between the two smartwatch is that the "Classic" model is slightly larger and more premium, plus it has a wonderful rotating bezel.

The Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are available for pre-order starting today, with retail availability beginning August 27. The Watch4 starts at $250 and the Watch4 Classic starts at $350.

Galaxy Buds2

The Galaxy Buds2 are Samsung's wireless earbuds that are designed to compliment the company's two other wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Buds Live. The Buds 2 are the new "entry-level" option. They don't pack the same sound quality as the "Pro" models, but the Buds2 have excellent mics (for calls) and have active noise-cancellation. The two big selling points are that the Buds2 are the company's smallest and lightest wireless earbuds yet, and they're also more affordable — they start at $150.

