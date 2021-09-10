Will Apple's Digital Driver's Licenses Be a Privacy Nightmare?

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

Today we begin with a talk about future tech: Apple is working very hard to replace your physical wallet with a digital one; specifically, they're pushing to introduce digital driver's licenses. We'll address the ideas and concerns surrounding those. Then, automakers are introducing a spate of compact pickups. Trucks have gotten more popular and much larger, are these smaller variants an antidote to that segment literally growing too much? Finally, we end with a discussion about working from home–it's been 18 months of COVID, and we explore the role of products in our WFH environments these days. What works, what we really need, and some new tech aimed directly at folks with newly permanent home offices.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

03:10 – Apple's Forthcoming Digital Driver's Licenses

16:00 – Compact Pickup Trucks: A Welcome Automotive Segment?

27:20 – The "Logi Dock" and Our Relationship with WFH Products 18 M0nths post-COVID

