iPhone 13, New iPads, Bigger Watches: Unpacking the September Apple Event

First, the biggest announcements from this week's Apple Event–a typical maelstrom of devices and upgrades, but no real shockers. Mostly iterative (but impressive) upgrades, like a 1TB iPhone... Then we'll talk about the Michelin Uptis: an airless tire that's been expected for years. It's objectively revolutionary, but what do we think about practical use-cases and what are we still wondering about? Lastly, Taco Bell wants their sauce packets back! The company has a new system that allows folks to return their empty plastic packets to be recycled.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

03:20 – Deconstructing the September Apple Event

36:50 – Michelin Uptis Airless Tire

49:20 – Taco Bell's Sauce Packet Recycling Program

