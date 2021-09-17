Today's Top Stories
1
Digital Driver's Licenses: a Privacy Nightmare?
2
Zodiac's New Watch Calls to Mind Wanderlust
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Camelbak’s First Commuter Pack Is Here

iPhone 13, New iPads, Bigger Watches: Unpacking the September Apple Event

The biggest announcements from this week's Apple Event; the Michelin Uptis airless tire; Taco Bell wants to recycle your used empty plastic sauce packets.

By Gear Patrol
gear patrol podcast ep39
Gear Patrol
apple podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts

spotify podcasts

Listen on Spotify

tunein

Listen on TuneIn

stitcher

Listen on Stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

First, the biggest announcements from this week's Apple Event–a typical maelstrom of devices and upgrades, but no real shockers. Mostly iterative (but impressive) upgrades, like a 1TB iPhone... Then we'll talk about the Michelin Uptis: an airless tire that's been expected for years. It's objectively revolutionary, but what do we think about practical use-cases and what are we still wondering about? Lastly, Taco Bell wants their sauce packets back! The company has a new system that allows folks to return their empty plastic packets to be recycled.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

  • 03:20 – Deconstructing the September Apple Event
  • 36:50 – Michelin Uptis Airless Tire
  • 49:20 – Taco Bell's Sauce Packet Recycling Program

    Featured and Related:

          Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

          This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
          Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
          More From News & Product Releases
          What Is It That Makes Some Speakers So Expensive?
          The 2023 Nissan Z Is Here. Here's What to Know
          Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
          The Ford Bronco Raptor Could Be Here Next Year
          Ikea's New Collection Is Made for Gamers
          The 10 Best All-Black Watches
          These Are the 10 Fastest-Selling Cars in America
          3 of the Best Modern Military Chronograph Watches
          Chevy's Next New Truck Could Pack Record Power
          Triumph Made the Speed Triple Even Cooler
          This Camper Van Is Almost Perfect. Almost.