iPhone 13, New iPads, Bigger Watches: Unpacking the September Apple Event

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
First, the biggest announcements from this week's Apple Event–a typical maelstrom of devices and upgrades, but no real shockers. Mostly iterative (but impressive) upgrades, like a 1TB iPhone... Then we'll talk about the Michelin Uptis: an airless tire that's been expected for years. It's objectively revolutionary, but what do we think about practical use-cases and what are we still wondering about? Lastly, Taco Bell wants their sauce packets back! The company has a new system that allows folks to return their empty plastic packets to be recycled.
Show Notes:
Episode Navigation:
- 03:20 – Deconstructing the September Apple Event
- 36:50 – Michelin Uptis Airless Tire
- 49:20 – Taco Bell's Sauce Packet Recycling Program
Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.