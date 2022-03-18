Hands On With Apple's New iPhone, iPad and Monitor — Here's What We Think

It's been a big week of testing here at Gear Patrol, as we've had hands-on with all the new Apple gadgets — which, as of today (March 18), are all available to buy. Check out our reviews of the new iPhone SE, the first M1 iPad Air and Apple's new "affordable" monitor.

The iPhone SE (2022)

Tucker Bowe

The iPhone SE is the new affordable iPhone. Apple effectively took the body of the 2020-released iPhone SE (which is the same body as the 2017-released iPhone 8) and gave it the newest processor (A15 Bionic, which is in iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro), a larger battery and support for 5G connectivity. What's most interesting, at least for me, is that the iPhone SE is effectively the same size as the iPhone 13 mini — both are the smallest iPhones that Apple makes. There's a big price difference between the two and, as somebody who has been using the iPhone 13 mini for the last six months, I compare what exactly you're giving up if you go with the new iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE (2022) is available now. It starts at $429.

READ THE REVIEW

The iPad Air (2022)

Tucker Bowe

Apple used the same formula with the iPhone SE (above) and the iPad Air, taking an old design and integrating it with new guts. However, those new guts make a big difference with the new iPad Air. It's powered by an M1 chip (a first for an iPad Air), which is the same processor that Apple has decked out in its latest iPad Pros, MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro — and it rips. But now that it shares the same processor, the new M1 iPad Air is actually really similar to the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro. But there are a few important tradeoffs.

The iPad Air (2022) is available now. It starts at $599.

READ THE REVIEW

Studio Display

Tucker Bowe

The Studio Display is the most affordable external monitor that Apple makes, but that doesn't mean it doesn't carry a hefty price tag — it starts at $1,599. After testing the Studio Display for the last week, I can tell you that both things are true: it's fantastic, and it's pricey. But it's also important to note that the Studio Display is way more than just an external monitor; it's an all-in-one solution — complete with speakers, mics and a webcam — that works effortlessly with the Mac you already have.

The Studio Display is available now. It starts at $1,599.

READ THE REVIEW

