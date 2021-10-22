Bremont's New Limited-Edition Longitude Watches Have Controversial Guts

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

First, the big announcements from this week's Apple Unleashed event, which include everything from new Home Pod Mini colors to next-gen AirPods to the re-introduction of various ports on new MacBook Pros. (Finally...) Then, we'll discuss the just-revealed, supremely quick, and still sort of mysterious Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. It's likely the last internal-combustion variant of the Cayman we'll see before the lineup goes all-electric. Lastly, some controversy: watchmaker Bremont has revealed its first in-house movement, the ENG300 in a new line of limited-edition watches. But… is it actually an original movement? The watch community can't seem to make up its mind.



Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

02:25 – At 'Apple Unleashed' the Brand Launches an Array of Updated Devices

22:09 – The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Is Very Fast

30:35 – Bremont's New In-House Movement Is Up for Debate



Featured and Related:

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

