Today's Top Stories
1
VanMoof V: the Brand's Fastest eBike Ever
2
This Watch Will Pair with Your Entire Wardrobe
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Get Ahead of Holiday Shopping with Backcountry

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Porsche Is Finally Giving Us an RS Version of the Cayman

And holy [bleep] is it quick.

By Tyler Duffy
porsche cayman gt4
Porsche

Porsche's current 718 Cayman has been around since 2016. The car — at least in combustion form — appears to be at an evolutionary dead end, as the next-gen 718 is going electric. But if you thought Porsche would be suspending Cayman development and coasting into the post-combustion era...well, you thought wrong.

The current top-of-the-line Cayman is the GT4 — not to be confused with the Cayman GTS 4.0 — which packs a 414-hp naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six. Porsche just announced they are building an even quicker version, the GT4 RS. "RS" stands for RennSport, or "Racing Sport" in English. And it's not a badge Porsche gives out lightly.

porsche cayman rs
Porsche

Porsche didn't offer any specs for the 718 Cayman GT4 RS just yet, but they have confirmed that it lapped the Nürburgring's Nordschleife (20.6 km) in 7:04.511 minutes. That's 23.6 seconds faster than the 718 Cayman GT4. Porsche says the only modifications were a racing seat to protect the driver and optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires.

porsche cayman gt4 rs
Porsche

We don't yet know what exact sorcery Porsche used to achieve that dramatic performance upgrade for the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. Photos show a swan neck rear wing like the one from the 911 GT3. More power from the 4.0-liter flat-six would be a good bet. So would more racing components and significant weight reductions. Judging from recent RS versions of the 911, Porsche's seven-speed PDK transmission would likely be the choice for performance — even though the Cayman GT4 is manual-only.

Porsche should provide us with a better picture of the new super-718 when it makes its world premiere in November.

Related Stories
The 50 Most Influential Cars
This Watch Is Made from an Original Porsche
Porsche Now Sells a Subtle 911 GT3 for Introverts
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
The Best CrossFit Shoes of 2021
The 2021 Lexus LX 570 Is a Dependable Dinosaur
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Google Reveals Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Smartphones
Apple's New MacBook Pros Are Heavier. Here's Why
The 13 Best Sheets to Buy in 2021
GMC Could Have Built This Awesome Bronco-Fighter
Hamilton's New Watch Takes Cues from World War II
Red Wing's Classic Moc Boot Now Have Gore-Tex
Need Help Picking Out an Outfit? Start Here
The 2022 Honda Civic Si Promises to Be Fun