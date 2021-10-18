Everything Apple Announced at Today's Big Mac Event

Just over a month after Apple's first big fall hardware event where it announced the iPhone 13, the Apple Watch Series 7, and two new iPads, the Cupertino tech giant held another one. This second hardware event — titled "Unleashed" — was dedicated to Apple's new and improved line of Macs and new third-generation AirPods (and some new ways to interact with Apple Music).

Here's what you need to know.

HomePod mini (New Colors!)

Apple announced that its $99 smart speaker, the HomePod mini, will be available in three new colors — orange, blue and yellow — on top of the existing white and space gray colorsways. These new HomePod minis in new colorways will be available to order starting in November.

AirPods (3rd-Generation)

Apple announced its third-generation AirPods today. They look identical to the existing AirPods Pro and have some of the same features, including support for spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and adaptive EQ, but lack the active noise-cancellation. They will cost $179, making them a true mid-range model in Apple's AirPod lineup.

They are available for preorder now and will ship next week.

The story is developing...we'll continue to update as new products are announced.

