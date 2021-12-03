Today's Top Stories
The BMW MX Hybrid SUV Concept Looks Insane... In a Not-Great Way

Virgil Abloh's legacy, BMW's questionable new SUV, and LEGO makes.... wooden shelves?

By Gear Patrol
The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

Today we talking about the legacy, influence and untimely passing of the late design legend and cultural weathervane Virgil Abloh. Then, we'll get into why BMW's latest concept, the XM Hybrid SUV, is so controversial–from its heritage to its "design." Lastly, a discussion of LEGO's newest release: wooden home furnishings that look and function just like the company's toy bricks and who exactly the target audience is. We'll finish up with a quick lightning round of our favorite product news from the week.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

02:36 – Virgil Abloh's Legacy

20:14 – BMW's New XM Concept Design Is Questionable

33:52 – LEGO Makes Home Furnishings Now

Featured and Related:

        Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

