The BMW MX Hybrid SUV Concept Looks Insane... In a Not-Great Way

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
Today we talking about the legacy, influence and untimely passing of the late design legend and cultural weathervane Virgil Abloh. Then, we'll get into why BMW's latest concept, the XM Hybrid SUV, is so controversial–from its heritage to its "design." Lastly, a discussion of LEGO's newest release: wooden home furnishings that look and function just like the company's toy bricks and who exactly the target audience is. We'll finish up with a quick lightning round of our favorite product news from the week.
Show Notes:
Episode Navigation:
02:36 – Virgil Abloh's Legacy
20:14 – BMW's New XM Concept Design Is Questionable
33:52 – LEGO Makes Home Furnishings Now
Featured and Related:
- Virgil Abloh, Path-Blazing Designer, Is Dead at 41 – New York Times
- Virgil Abloh Fans Build Altar at Off-White Store – New York Times
- Virgil Abloh's Life Celebrated In Louis Vuitton Runway Show – Vulture
- Louis Vuitton Unveils Virgil Abloh Statue at SS22 Miami Presentation – Hypebeast
- Into the Sky Above: Virgil Abloh Stages His Last Show for Louis Vuitton – Vogue
- Remembering Virgil Abloh, Hip-Hop's Designer – Pitchfork
- Virgil Abloh's Death: Reactions From Kanye West, BTS, Gucci – HighSnobiety
- No One Loved Virgil Abloh More Than His Critics – Rolling Stone
- project MAYBACH with virgil abloh: mercedes-benz unveils electric car as tribute to late designer – Design Boom
- BMW Unveils the Insane-Looking XM Performance SUV – Gear Patrol
- M1 Successor? BMW Previews 750-Horsepower XM Hybrid Concept – The Truth About Cars
- BMW shows off its new XM hybrid concept vehicle – The Verge
- BMW combines M legacy and rock star aesthetic into a quick V8 hybrid SUV – TechCrunch
- BMW’s 750-HP Concept XM Revealed And It's Even Scarier Than We Imagined | Carscoops – discussion via r/cars
- "Did BMS's Newest Car Design Just Leak?" – GP Instagram
- LEGO Rolls Out a Collection of Wooden Home Accessories – Design Milk
- Fill Your Home With Stackable Life-Size LEGO Furniture – Nerdist
- LEGO Wooden Home Accessories Collection Launches - LEGO Bricks – House Beautiful
- Book the ‘Home Alone’ House for One Night — Tarantulas and Booby Traps Included – Rolling Stone
- This 3,955-Piece ‘Home Alone’ LEGO Set Doubles as an Advent Calendar – My Modern Met
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.