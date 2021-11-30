As promised, BMW unveiled their new XM in concept form before the end of November. It offers a close preview of the production model that will be called, surprise surprise, the XM, which will be BMW's new flagship SUV — and the first car exclusive to the brand's M performance division since the M1 in the 1970s.

The XM will use a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and it will be the most powerful and — it now appears — visually distinctive offering in the BMW lineup. Here's what else we know.