The John Mayer x Hodinkee x G-Shock Is Why We Love an Approachable Collab

Matter claims to weave together all your disparate smart home devices, Loro Piana is tracking wool origins, and John Mayer's second G-Shock collab drops.

By Gear Patrol
gp podcast ep51
apple podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts

spotify podcasts

Listen on Spotify

tunein

Listen on TuneIn

stitcher

Listen on Stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

This week we're discussing the future of smart home tech, and a tech standard called Matter that will allegedly unite all our disparate smart home devices under one virtual roof. Then, luxury textile and clothing maker Loro Piana and many other similar brands are leaning into a new trend: tracking the production of wool goods all the way back to the sheep whose haircut provided the raw materials. Lastly, John Mayer and Casio teamed up on another G-Shock watch collaboration. It's already sold out, but we'll talk about our thoughts on the design, and thoughts on collabs like this. And we finish up with a quick lightning round of our favorite new gear from the past week.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

04:50 – Matter and the promise of a unified Smart Home

22:10 – Loro Piana customers can track its wool origins

34:49 – John Mayer x Hodinkee x Casio G-Shock = a very desirable, approachable collab

Featured and Related:

            Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

