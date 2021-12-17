The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
This week we're discussing the future of smart home tech, and a tech standard called Matter that will allegedly unite all our disparate smart home devices under one virtual roof. Then, luxury textile and clothing maker Loro Piana and many other similar brands are leaning into a new trend: tracking the production of wool goods all the way back to the sheep whose haircut provided the raw materials. Lastly, John Mayer and Casio teamed up on another G-Shock watch collaboration. It's already sold out, but we'll talk about our thoughts on the design, and thoughts on collabs like this. And we finish up with a quick lightning round of our favorite new gear from the past week.
Show Notes:
Episode Navigation:
04:50 – Matter and the promise of a unified Smart Home
22:10 – Loro Piana customers can track its wool origins
34:49 – John Mayer x Hodinkee x Casio G-Shock = a very desirable, approachable collab
Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.