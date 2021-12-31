Today's Top Stories
2021's Biggest Gear Trends and Our Product Predictions for 2022

Electrification, memeification and sustainability take top prize.

By Gear Patrol
The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode, the last of 2021, we're looking back on all the year's great gear and considering what might lay ahead in 2022. By this time of the year our staff has spent nearly 365 days analyzing a huge amount of information about new products, advancements and upgrades, discontinuations, etc., and whittled it all down to recommendations of the best stuff that's worth your time and money. Part of that process is tracking and cataloging trends–in the product design and manufacturing worlds, but also in terms of consumer trends. And buried inside all that info are hints at what's in store for 2022. Executive Editor Jack Seemer and Platforms Editor JD DiGiovanni join to discuss trends and predictions.

Show Notes:

Featured and Related:

                Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

