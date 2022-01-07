Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
The Best Gifts for Skiers and Snowboarders
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
How Two Outdoorsmen Prep for Winter

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Rolexes, Yachts, Chef Knives and Go-Bags: We React to 2022 Reader Gear Goals

It's no surprise that Gear Patrol fans have great taste and lofty product resolutions for 2022. Also in this episode: F-150 Lightning popularity and the Library of Pursuits.

By Gear Patrol
gp podcast ep53
apple podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts

spotify podcasts

Listen on Spotify

tunein

Listen on TuneIn

stitcher

Listen on Stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We begin with a discussion of the all-new, all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup. Judging by the numbers, there's no doubt that the Lightning is already a hit–but is its success a phenomenon or was it inevitable? Then, we announce the new Gear Patrol Library of Pursuits, a series of newsletter-based courses that are all but guaranteed to improve your life thanks to a boatload of expert advice. It's a perfect pursuit for the new year.

Lastly, the New Year and… you! We asked our Instagram followers to submit their 2022 product resolutions: the gear goals you hope to achieve this year, whether that means upgrading, checking something off your grail list, a new purchasing behavior… sky's the limit. Spoiler alert: we had a lot of great responses, so don't miss out on our reactions and advice for everyone who wrote in.

Show Notes:

Navigation:

03:04 – Was the Ford F-150 Lightning's Success Inevitable?

24:18 – Introducing: The Gear Patrol Library of Pursuits

37:21 – Reader and Follower Gear Goals for 2022

Featured and Related:

        Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

            This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
            Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
            More From News & Product Releases
            The 2023 Toyota Sequoia: What You Need to Know
            BMW May Make Tesla's Worst Idea Even More Weird
            Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
            Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II Headphones Are $105 Off
            The Joys of a Cheap American Military Watch
            It's 2022. Can You Take a Road Trip in an EV?
            10 Fascinating Trends to Watch in 2022
            BMW Put a 31-Inch 8K TV Screen Into a Car
            Meet the All-New, All-Electric Chevy Silverado
            Why Does This New Omega Speedmaster Cost So Much?
            Sony — Yes, Sony — Just Dropped a New Electric SUV