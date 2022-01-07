Rolexes, Yachts, Chef Knives and Go-Bags: We React to 2022 Reader Gear Goals

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
We begin with a discussion of the all-new, all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup. Judging by the numbers, there's no doubt that the Lightning is already a hit–but is its success a phenomenon or was it inevitable? Then, we announce the new Gear Patrol Library of Pursuits, a series of newsletter-based courses that are all but guaranteed to improve your life thanks to a boatload of expert advice. It's a perfect pursuit for the new year.
Lastly, the New Year and… you! We asked our Instagram followers to submit their 2022 product resolutions: the gear goals you hope to achieve this year, whether that means upgrading, checking something off your grail list, a new purchasing behavior… sky's the limit. Spoiler alert: we had a lot of great responses, so don't miss out on our reactions and advice for everyone who wrote in.
Show Notes:
Navigation:
03:04 – Was the Ford F-150 Lightning's Success Inevitable?
24:18 – Introducing: The Gear Patrol Library of Pursuits
37:21 – Reader and Follower Gear Goals for 2022
