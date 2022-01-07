Rolexes, Yachts, Chef Knives and Go-Bags: We React to 2022 Reader Gear Goals

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.



This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We begin with a discussion of the all-new, all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup. Judging by the numbers, there's no doubt that the Lightning is already a hit–but is its success a phenomenon or was it inevitable? Then, we announce the new Gear Patrol Library of Pursuits, a series of newsletter-based courses that are all but guaranteed to improve your life thanks to a boatload of expert advice. It's a perfect pursuit for the new year.

Lastly, the New Year and… you! We asked our Instagram followers to submit their 2022 product resolutions: the gear goals you hope to achieve this year, whether that means upgrading, checking something off your grail list, a new purchasing behavior… sky's the limit. Spoiler alert: we had a lot of great responses, so don't miss out on our reactions and advice for everyone who wrote in.

Show Notes:

Navigation:

03:04 – Was the Ford F-150 Lightning's Success Inevitable?



24:18 – Introducing: The Gear Patrol Library of Pursuits



37:21 – Reader and Follower Gear Goals for 2022



Featured and Related:

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io