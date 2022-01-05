The Silverado EV looks a lot like the GMC Hummer EV

Ford's F-150 Lightning looks a lot like the standard F-150...because it's a modified version of it) Chevy took a different approach with the Silverado EV. It will run on the same Ultium EV platform as the GMC Hummer EV SUT. Going Ultium is a more revolutionary design than Ford's, but it will take longer to get to market — and be more expensive when it first arrives.



The truck will share more visual similarity with the Hummer than the namesake combustion Silverado. Plus, the side panels on the bed and folding back seat is already drawing comparisons to the Chevy Avalanche.