“There ain’t no cure for the summertime blues.” So sang the late, great Eddie Cochran way back in 1958. As much as we love that classic tune, it’s 2022, and we beg to differ. Because there are plenty of sweet seasonal elixirs in the latest issue of Gear Patrol Magazine.



What sort of elixirs, you ask? We kick things off with 75 pages of timely trend reports, brand spotlights, product reviews and expert advice spanning all our major coverage areas. Check out the best new speakers that look like old speakers, learn what to look for in a wok from Youtube superstar J. Kenji López-Alt, get high with the latest breakthroughs in the weed wars and treat your feet to summer’s most iconic sneakers. Then, witness the wares from some truly awesome emerging brands: sustainable shades, trailblazing running shoes, kids dive watches adults can love and Brooklyn-born electric motorcycles.

That's not all. Deepen your appreciation for the nexus of form and function with our account of how Bulgari’s ultra-thin Octo watches lifted the brand from the fringes to the top of the horological heap. Whet your appetite for outdoor cooking with our top gear- and pro tip-packed Glossary of Grilling. And meet our new favorite knifemaker, Quintin Middleton, who is carving out a legacy while crafting some of the prettiest blades we’ve ever seen.

Last but not least, stock up for the sweltering months ahead with the 2022 edition of the Summer Gear Awards. Featuring staff-endorsed products for home, style, grooming, outdoors, fitness and travel, it’s a veritable wonderland of game-changing gear — and, yes, a bona fide blues-beater.

