Give the Gift of Gear Patrol Magazine

This holiday season, treat your loved ones to the award-winning print journal that celebrates remarkable products: Gear Patrol Magazine. High-quality storytelling and striking original photography vivify the latest and greatest in enthusiast pursuits, from cars and tech to whiskey and watches – and well beyond.

Browse our archive of single issues to find the edition that best suits any giftee on your list, or snag one of our newly available gift subscriptions and give one full year of Gear Patrol Magazine.

Subscriptions start delivering with our next edition, shipping in Spring 2023, but that lucky someone can still have an edition of Gear Patrol Magazine to unwrap this December. Use the code GIFT-GP-22 at checkout to receive any single issue for 50% off when purchased with a regular or gift subscription. Simply place your order by December 21, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET (while supplies last).

PURCHASE A GIFT SUBSCRIPTION