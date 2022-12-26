Today's Top Stories
The 50 Best Menswear Stores in America

From California to South Carolina, these are the brick-and-mortar shops worth traveling for.

By Evan Malachosky
temple of offering
Temple of Offering

You can purchase anything you want from your phone. Flicking through webstore after webstore, there’s essentially nothing you can’t buy with a few taps, swipes or Face ID scans. As satisfying as it may be to peruse your way through offerings from your favorite online stores, the true, full experience of your favorite brand, store or designer can only be had at a brick-and-mortar location.

Sure, there are lookbooks and behind-the-scenes Instagram posts to give you a better sense of a brand’s ethos and personality — probably an influencer walkthrough or two, too — but, brick-and-mortar stores appeal to the senses. Look, touch, listen, smell — they offer a way to actually connect with brands (not to mention physically try on their clothes) and the worlds they build around their products.

From menswear meccas, hidden hypebeast gems, avant-garde garment galleries and must-see mono-brand flagships, we’ve compiled 50 of the best menswear stores in America. If you find yourself traveling — safely, of course — make sure to carve out time to visit IRL (that's in real life). But, before you go, you'll find an address, the year the business opened and a sampling of the brands each store stocks below — everything you need to know before you visit. The rest will be welcome surprises, the true pleasures of shopping in person.

The 50 Best Menswear Shops (#-Z)
50 best map
Gear Patrol

We've marked all 50 stores on a handy Google Maps List. There, you can find directions to ones close by, save the distant ones to a list of your own or chart a road trip using these entries as your coordinates.

18 East
18east
18 East

Located: 146 Elizabeth St, New York, NY
Founded: 2017
Brands in Stock: 18 East

3Sixteen
3sixteen
3Sixteen

Located: 190 Elizabeth St, New York, NY
Founded: 2008
Brands in Stock: 3Sixteen, Viberg, Stephen Kenn

Aimé Leon Dore
aime
Aimé Leon Dore

Located: 214 Mulberry St, New York, NY
Founded: 2014
Brands in Stock: Aimé Leon Dore, New Era, New Balance

Billy Reid
billy reid
Billy Reid

Located: 114 N Court St, Florence, AL
Founded: 1998
Brands in Stock: Billy Reid, Moore & Giles

BlackBlue
blackblue
BlackBlue

Located: 614 Selby Ave, St Paul, MN
Founded: 2009
Brands in Stock: Battenwear, Corridor, Gramicci

Blue in Green
blue in green
Blue in Green

Located: 8 Greene St, New York, NY
Founded: 2006
Brands in Stock: Chimala, Kapital, Monitaly, Snow Peak

Bode + Bode Tailor Shop
bode
Bode

Located: 56 Hester St, New York, NY
Founded: 2016
Brands in Stock: Bode

Bodega
bodega
Bodega

Located: 6 Clearway St, Boston, MA
Founded: 2006
Brands in Stock: Acronym, Jordan, New Balance, Stüssy

Buck Mason
buck mason
Buck Mason

Located: 107 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Founded: 2013
Brands in Stock: Buck Mason

Canoe Club
canoe club
Canoe Club

Located: 777 Pearl St, Boulder, CO
Founded: 2017
Brands in Stock: Kapital, Orslow, Beams Plus

Cherry Los Angeles
cherry los angeles
Cherry

Located: 8475 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Founded: 2017
Brands in Stock: Cherry

Corridor
corridor
Corridor

Located: 245 Elizabeth St, New York, NY
Founded: 2013
Brands in Stock: Corridor

Eames NW
eames nw
Eames NW

Located: 3801 Stone Way N Suite B, Seattle, WA
Founded: 2017
Brands in Stock: Knickerbocker, Wax London, Goldwin

East and West
east and west
East and West

Located: 387 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO
Founded: 2012
Brands in Stock: Bather, Druthers, OlderBrother

Filson
filson
Filson

Located: 1741 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA
Founded: 1897
Brands in Stock: Filson

Franklin & Poe
franklin and poe
Franklin & Poe

Located: 1817 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Founded: 2015
Brands in Stock: Dehen 1920, Iron Heart, Freenote Cloth

Front General Store
front general
Front General Store

Located: 143 Front St, Brooklyn, NY
Founded: 2016
Brands in Stock: Vintage Military, Levi's, Gigi Fazzi

General Admission
general admission
General Admission

Located: 12808 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Founded: 2015
Brands in Stock: General Admission, Brain Dead, Vans

Glasswing
glasswing
Glasswing

Located: 1525 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA
Founded: 2014
Brands in Stock: Engineered Garments, Evan Kinori, Kapital

Hatchet Outdoor Supply
hatchet
Hatchet Outdoor Supply

Located: 77 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Founded: 2013
Brands in Stock: White Mountaineering, and Wander, Reese Cooper

Imogene + Willie
imogene willie
Imogene + Willie

Located: 2601 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Founded: 2009
Brands in Stock: Imogene + Willie

Independence
independence
Independence

Located: 171 N Sangamon St, Chicago, IL
Founded: 2012
Brands in Stock: Battenwear, Gitman Vintage, Norse Projects

Indigo & Cotton
indigo cotton
Indigo & Cotton

Located: 79 Cannon St, Charleston, SC
Founded: 2011
Brands in Stock: Craighill, Jung Maven, Mollusk

J. Mueser Bespoke
j mueser
John Zientek

Located: 19 Christopher St, New York, NY
Founded: 2008
Brands in Stock: J. Mueser

Knickerbocker
knickerbocker
Knickerbocker

Located: 357 Canal St, New York, NY
Founded: 2015
Brands in Stock: Knickerbocker, The New York Times, Knickerbocker Bookstore

Manready Mercantile
todd snyder
Manready Mercantile

Located: 321 W 19th St Suite B, Houston, TX
Founded: 2012
Brands in Stock: Freenote Cloth, Dr. Collectors, Velva Sheen

Milworks
milworks
Milworks

Located: 143 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI
Founded: 2016
Brands in Stock: Alden, Filson, RRL

Mohawk General Store
mohawk general store
Courtesy

Located: 4011 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Founded: 2008
Brands in Stock: SMOCK, Dries Van Noten, Universal Works

Nepenthes
nepenthes
Nepenthes

Located: 307 West 38th St, New York, NY
Founded: 2011
Brands in Stock: Engineered Garments, Needles, Suicoke

Notre
notre
Notre

Located: 118 N Peoria St #1N, Chicago, IL
Founded: 2014
Brands in Stock: Advisory Board Crystals, Martine Rose, Wales Bonner

OlderBrother
olderbrother
Olderbrother

Located: 566 Rose Ave, Venice, CA
Founded: 2014
Brands in Stock: OlderBrother

Portland Dry Goods
portland dry goods
Portland Dry Goods

Located: 235 Commercial St, Portland, ME
Founded: 2008
Brands in Stock: Blundstone, Glerups, Arc'teryx

RTH
rth
RTH

Located: 191 S Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA
Founded: 2015
Brands in Stock: RTH, Sloane Angell, Pint

Reliquary
reliquary
Reliquary

Located: 544 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA
Founded: 2011
Brands in Stock: Evan Kinori, Lady White Co., Ursa Major

Self Edge

Located: 569 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA
Founded: 2006
Brands in Stock: The Flat Head, Fine Creek Leathers, Pure Blue Japan

Service
service
Service

Located: 1400 S Congress Ave # A160, Austin, TX
Founded: 1993
Brands in Stock: Levi's, Reigning Champ, Barbour

Sid Mashburn
sid mashburn
Sid Mashburn

Located: 1198 Howell Mill Rd STE 110, Atlanta, GA
Founded: 2007
Brands in Stock: Sid Mashburn, Inis Meain, Alden

Somewhere DC
somewhere
Somewhere DC

Located: 1239 First St SE, Washington, DC
Founded: 2019
Brands in Stock: Raf Simons, Comme des Garçons, Stone Island

STAG Provisions
standard
Stag Provisions

Located: 1423 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
Founded: 2009
Brands in Stock: Schott, RRL, Rototo

Standard & Strange
standard
Courtesy

Located: 5010 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland CA
201 Galisteo Street Santa Fe, NM
238 Mulberry St, NYC
Founded: 2012
Brands in Stock: Wesco, The Real McCoy's, John Lofgren

Steadbrook
steadbrook
Steadbrook

Located: 3151 Larimer St, Denver, CO
Founded: 2013
Brands in Stock: Awake NY, Brain Dead, Byredo

Stoffa
stoffa
Stoffa

Located: 54 Mercer St 1st Floor, New York, NY
Founded: 2014
Brands in Stock: Stoffa, F.O.C.A.

Supply & Advise
supply
Supply & Advise

Located: 223 SE 1st St, Miami, FL
Founded: 2015
Brands in Stock: Anderson's, GANT, Gitman Vintage

The Armoury
the armoury
Courtesy

Located: 168 Duane St, New York, NY
Founded: 2010
Brands in Stock: The Armoury, Drake's, Baudoin & Lange

The Brooklyn Circus
brooklyn circus
@spyonspeezy for The Brooklyn Circus

Located: 150 Nevins St, Brooklyn, NY
Founded: 2006
Brands in Stock: The Brooklyn Circus, Todd Snyder x Champion

Todd Snyder
todd snyder
Courtesy

Located: 25 E 26th St, New York, NY
Founded: 2011
Brands in Stock: Converse, Todd Snyder, L.L. Bean

Totem Brand Co.
totem
Totem

Located: 535 South St, Philadelphia, PA
Founded: 2013
Brands in Stock: Nanamica, Needles, The North Face

Union
union
Union

Located: 110 South La Brea Ave. Los Angeles, CA
Founded: 1989
Brands in Stock: Camp High, Jordan, Dickies

Vestis
vestis
Vestis

Located: 4415 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA
Founded: 2015
Brands in Stock: Beams Plus, A Kind of Guise, Séfr

Westerlind
westerlind
Westerlind

Located: 41 Main St, Millerton, NY
Founded: 2008
Brands in Stock: Diemme, Goldwin, Hestra

