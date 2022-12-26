Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 50 Best Menswear Stores in America
From California to South Carolina, these are the brick-and-mortar shops worth traveling for.
You can purchase anything you want from your phone. Flicking through webstore after webstore, there’s essentially nothing you can’t buy with a few taps, swipes or Face ID scans. As satisfying as it may be to peruse your way through offerings from your favorite online stores, the true, full experience of your favorite brand, store or designer can only be had at a brick-and-mortar location.
Sure, there are lookbooks and behind-the-scenes Instagram posts to give you a better sense of a brand’s ethos and personality — probably an influencer walkthrough or two, too — but, brick-and-mortar stores appeal to the senses. Look, touch, listen, smell — they offer a way to actually connect with brands (not to mention physically try on their clothes) and the worlds they build around their products.
From menswear meccas, hidden hypebeast gems, avant-garde garment galleries and must-see mono-brand flagships, we’ve compiled 50 of the best menswear stores in America. If you find yourself traveling — safely, of course — make sure to carve out time to visit IRL (that's in real life). But, before you go, you'll find an address, the year the business opened and a sampling of the brands each store stocks below — everything you need to know before you visit. The rest will be welcome surprises, the true pleasures of shopping in person.
We've marked all 50 stores on a handy Google Maps List. There, you can find directions to ones close by, save the distant ones to a list of your own or chart a road trip using these entries as your coordinates.
Located: 146 Elizabeth St, New York, NY
Founded: 2017
Brands in Stock: 18 East
Located: 190 Elizabeth St, New York, NY
Founded: 2008
Brands in Stock: 3Sixteen, Viberg, Stephen Kenn
Located: 214 Mulberry St, New York, NY
Founded: 2014
Brands in Stock: Aimé Leon Dore, New Era, New Balance
Located: 114 N Court St, Florence, AL
Founded: 1998
Brands in Stock: Billy Reid, Moore & Giles
Located: 614 Selby Ave, St Paul, MN
Founded: 2009
Brands in Stock: Battenwear, Corridor, Gramicci
Located: 8 Greene St, New York, NY
Founded: 2006
Brands in Stock: Chimala, Kapital, Monitaly, Snow Peak
Located: 56 Hester St, New York, NY
Founded: 2016
Brands in Stock: Bode
Located: 6 Clearway St, Boston, MA
Founded: 2006
Brands in Stock: Acronym, Jordan, New Balance, Stüssy
Located: 107 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Founded: 2013
Brands in Stock: Buck Mason
Located: 777 Pearl St, Boulder, CO
Founded: 2017
Brands in Stock: Kapital, Orslow, Beams Plus
Located: 8475 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Founded: 2017
Brands in Stock: Cherry
Located: 245 Elizabeth St, New York, NY
Founded: 2013
Brands in Stock: Corridor
Located: 3801 Stone Way N Suite B, Seattle, WA
Founded: 2017
Brands in Stock: Knickerbocker, Wax London, Goldwin
Located: 387 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO
Founded: 2012
Brands in Stock: Bather, Druthers, OlderBrother
Located: 1741 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA
Founded: 1897
Brands in Stock: Filson
Located: 1817 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Founded: 2015
Brands in Stock: Dehen 1920, Iron Heart, Freenote Cloth
Located: 143 Front St, Brooklyn, NY
Founded: 2016
Brands in Stock: Vintage Military, Levi's, Gigi Fazzi
Located: 12808 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Founded: 2015
Brands in Stock: General Admission, Brain Dead, Vans
Located: 1525 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA
Founded: 2014
Brands in Stock: Engineered Garments, Evan Kinori, Kapital
Located: 77 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Founded: 2013
Brands in Stock: White Mountaineering, and Wander, Reese Cooper
Located: 2601 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Founded: 2009
Brands in Stock: Imogene + Willie
Located: 171 N Sangamon St, Chicago, IL
Founded: 2012
Brands in Stock: Battenwear, Gitman Vintage, Norse Projects
Located: 79 Cannon St, Charleston, SC
Founded: 2011
Brands in Stock: Craighill, Jung Maven, Mollusk
Located: 19 Christopher St, New York, NY
Founded: 2008
Brands in Stock: J. Mueser
Located: 357 Canal St, New York, NY
Founded: 2015
Brands in Stock: Knickerbocker, The New York Times, Knickerbocker Bookstore
Located: 321 W 19th St Suite B, Houston, TX
Founded: 2012
Brands in Stock: Freenote Cloth, Dr. Collectors, Velva Sheen
Located: 143 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI
Founded: 2016
Brands in Stock: Alden, Filson, RRL
Located: 4011 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Founded: 2008
Brands in Stock: SMOCK, Dries Van Noten, Universal Works
Located: 307 West 38th St, New York, NY
Founded: 2011
Brands in Stock: Engineered Garments, Needles, Suicoke
Located: 118 N Peoria St #1N, Chicago, IL
Founded: 2014
Brands in Stock: Advisory Board Crystals, Martine Rose, Wales Bonner
Located: 566 Rose Ave, Venice, CA
Founded: 2014
Brands in Stock: OlderBrother
Located: 235 Commercial St, Portland, ME
Founded: 2008
Brands in Stock: Blundstone, Glerups, Arc'teryx
Located: 191 S Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA
Founded: 2015
Brands in Stock: RTH, Sloane Angell, Pint
Located: 544 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA
Founded: 2011
Brands in Stock: Evan Kinori, Lady White Co., Ursa Major
Located: 569 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA
Founded: 2006
Brands in Stock: The Flat Head, Fine Creek Leathers, Pure Blue Japan
Located: 1400 S Congress Ave # A160, Austin, TX
Founded: 1993
Brands in Stock: Levi's, Reigning Champ, Barbour
Located: 1198 Howell Mill Rd STE 110, Atlanta, GA
Founded: 2007
Brands in Stock: Sid Mashburn, Inis Meain, Alden
Located: 1239 First St SE, Washington, DC
Founded: 2019
Brands in Stock: Raf Simons, Comme des Garçons, Stone Island
Located: 1423 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
Founded: 2009
Brands in Stock: Schott, RRL, Rototo
Located: 5010 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland CA
201 Galisteo Street Santa Fe, NM
238 Mulberry St, NYC
Founded: 2012
Brands in Stock: Wesco, The Real McCoy's, John Lofgren
Located: 3151 Larimer St, Denver, CO
Founded: 2013
Brands in Stock: Awake NY, Brain Dead, Byredo
Located: 54 Mercer St 1st Floor, New York, NY
Founded: 2014
Brands in Stock: Stoffa, F.O.C.A.
Located: 223 SE 1st St, Miami, FL
Founded: 2015
Brands in Stock: Anderson's, GANT, Gitman Vintage
Located: 168 Duane St, New York, NY
Founded: 2010
Brands in Stock: The Armoury, Drake's, Baudoin & Lange
Located: 150 Nevins St, Brooklyn, NY
Founded: 2006
Brands in Stock: The Brooklyn Circus, Todd Snyder x Champion
Located: 25 E 26th St, New York, NY
Founded: 2011
Brands in Stock: Converse, Todd Snyder, L.L. Bean
Located: 535 South St, Philadelphia, PA
Founded: 2013
Brands in Stock: Nanamica, Needles, The North Face
Located: 110 South La Brea Ave. Los Angeles, CA
Founded: 1989
Brands in Stock: Camp High, Jordan, Dickies
Located: 4415 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA
Founded: 2015
Brands in Stock: Beams Plus, A Kind of Guise, Séfr
Located: 41 Main St, Millerton, NY
Founded: 2008
Brands in Stock: Diemme, Goldwin, Hestra