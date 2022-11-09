Forget Waxy Strings Forever: It's Time For a Modern Water Flosser

The biggest (most necessary) hassle in the world just became a piece of cake. Quip's Water Flosser is all about A+ tooth and gum care.

By Gear Patrol Studios
quip water floss
Quip

For many, flossing has always been an uphill battle: a tedious chore, a time-consuming hassle. But, as your dentist is keen to remind you, skipping out comes with real consequences. Quip is making it easier and far more pleasant to take care of your teeth and gums with its Rechargeable Cordless Water Flosser. The device offers two pressure modes and two water flow options so you can adjust your daily routine to your own needs. To make things even easier, the Water Flosser is also equipped with a 360º rotating magnetic tip, so you can easily reach every nook and cranny. And if you're worried about making a mess, rest assured that an extra-wide top-fill reservoir lid makes filling and cleaning a breeze. Cordless, clutter-free and rechargeable, the Flosser’s battery can last up to eight weeks on one charge. Sign up for a refill plan to stay stocked on fresh floss tips (with new shipments automatically delivered every three months), or purchase the tips for just $5 at any time. Get ready to impress your dentist – no strings attached.

Price: From $45

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
This Winter, Don't Skimp on Eye Protection
This Puffer Jacket is 15X Stronger Than Steel
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Four-Person Tent Sets Up in 30 Seconds
Where Can I Actually Wear Fur-Lined Moccasins?
Going Hiking? Pack This New Water Filter
How Does Micro-Weighted Workout Apparel Work?
Hopping Off Your Yacht? Try the VQ11 Sportsline
Biking to Work? Try Freitag's Futuristic Bag
This Is Why New Orleans Loves Down the River Forge
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick