This No-Nonsense Down Jacket is Rated for Extreme Sub-Zero Temperatures

ThruDark’s Breach Jacket is built for your next commute, hike or trek – to Antarctica.

By Gear Patrol Studios
thrudark ronin jacket
ThruDark

The new ripstop Breach Jacket features a tough, water-resistant Pertex shell built to keep you toasty no matter the storm so you can, as ThruDark puts it, "‘zip up and griz it." Loaded with 850-fill premium down, the Breach offers superior warmth in a lightweight package. Key areas are reinforced with Cordura to guarantee added durability and help the jacket resist seasonal wear and tear. It's a hooded, windproof down jacket that is technical and rugged enough for expeditions in sub-zero temperatures, making it capable for any journey in your future – so long as you don’t venture beyond, you know, negative 31 degrees Fahrenheit. No matter where you live or what you have in store, look to the Breach Jacket to help you tackle every storm to come – it’s more than ready.

Price: $697

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
This Winter, Don't Skimp on Eye Protection
This Puffer Jacket is 15X Stronger Than Steel
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Four-Person Tent Sets Up in 30 Seconds
Where Can I Actually Wear Fur-Lined Moccasins?
Going Hiking? Pack This New Water Filter
How Does Micro-Weighted Workout Apparel Work?
Hopping Off Your Yacht? Try the VQ11 Sportsline
Biking to Work? Try Freitag's Futuristic Bag
This Is Why New Orleans Loves Down the River Forge
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick