The new ripstop Breach Jacket features a tough, water-resistant Pertex shell built to keep you toasty no matter the storm so you can, as ThruDark puts it, "\u2018zip up and griz it." Loaded with 850-fill premium down, the Breach offers superior warmth in a lightweight package. Key areas are reinforced with Cordura to guarantee added durability and help the jacket resist seasonal wear and tear. It's a hooded, windproof down jacket that is technical and rugged enough for expeditions in sub-zero temperatures, making it capable for any journey in your future \u2013 so long as you don\u2019t venture beyond, you know, negative 31 degrees Fahrenheit . No matter where you live or what you have in store, look to the Breach Jacket to help you tackle every storm to come \u2013 it\u2019s more than ready. Price: $697 SHOP NOW