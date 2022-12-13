Looking For a Snowproof Mountain-Ready Pack? Meet the Fjäll Backpack

In addition to updating their classic snow rollers, DB is unveiling a new and improved snow pack.

By Gear Patrol Studios
man trekking through snow wearing the fjäll 34l backpack
Db Bags

For years, many have called DB "the best brand for snow." Taking that legacy one step further is the all-new Fjäll Backpack. Designed for everything from light powder to a squall, it's technical enough to handle a full day on the mountain but reads clean and modern enough to make it to the office. It’s built for serious skiers and guides and features a dual-access main compartment, roll-top lid and "quick-access avalanche pocket." DB tapped award-winning pro freeskier Sam Favret to consult – as a result, the bag boasts everything we know true enthusiasts need. The Fjäll features 'expandable literage' (translation: you can fit a full helmet inside the pack), "auto-cinching ice-axe carry," an external avalanche compartment and what DB calls "Backcess," a large, padded back opening where you can easily store gear without having to remove your board or skis.

Also check out the brand’s new and improved Snowrollers, which celebrate the original's 10th anniversary. To celebrate, DB has decked out its classic Snowroller and Snowroller Light with new features and even more storage to cement them as the best bags for snowboard and ski trips.

Price: Fjäll Backpack $269

SHOP NOW

