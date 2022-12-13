For years, many have called DB "the best brand for snow." Taking that legacy one step further is the all-new Fj\u00e4ll Backpack . Designed for everything from light powder to a squall, it's technical enough to handle a full day on the mountain but reads clean and modern enough to make it to the office. It\u2019s built for serious skiers and guides and features a dual-access main compartment, roll-top lid and "quick-access avalanche pocket." DB tapped award-winning pro freeskier Sam Favret to consult \u2013 as a result, the bag boasts everything we know true enthusiasts need. The Fj\u00e4ll features 'expandable literage' (translation: you can fit a full helmet inside the pack), "auto-cinching ice-axe carry," an external avalanche compartment and what DB calls "Backcess," a large, padded back opening where you can easily store gear without having to remove your board or skis. Also check out the brand\u2019s new and improved Snowrollers , which celebrate the original's 10th anniversary. To celebrate, DB has decked out its classic Snowroller and Snowroller Light with new features and even more storage to cement them as the best bags for snowboard and ski trips. Price: Fj\u00e4ll Backpack $269 SHOP NOW