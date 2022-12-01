Made in Italy and named as an homage to the brand\u2019s iconic Bond Street store, Billy Reid\u2019s Bond Peacoat is a time-tested piece you\u2019ll reach for every time the temperature dips \u2013 for decades to come. The jacket marries Billy Reid\u2019s characteristic military-inspired influences and high-end materials to produce a genuinely luxurious update. Crafted from warm, sturdy Melton wool, the Bond Peacoat is naturally wind-proof and moisture-wicking. It boasts a small signature ribbon stripe of embossed calfskin leather right under the collar, plus handwarmer chest pockets and genuine horn buttons. Act fast \u2013 the Bond Peacoat regularly sells out every year. And while it likely won\u2019t be available for long, it will last you an entire lifetime. Price: $698 SHOP NOW