The Classic, Extra Luxe Peacoat You’ve Always Wanted

Finding the right peacoat is super simple: the answer is this iconic gold standard by Billy Reid.

By Gear Patrol Studios
billy reid trench coat
Billy Reid

Made in Italy and named as an homage to the brand’s iconic Bond Street store, Billy Reid’s Bond Peacoat is a time-tested piece you’ll reach for every time the temperature dips – for decades to come. The jacket marries Billy Reid’s characteristic military-inspired influences and high-end materials to produce a genuinely luxurious update. Crafted from warm, sturdy Melton wool, the Bond Peacoat is naturally wind-proof and moisture-wicking. It boasts a small signature ribbon stripe of embossed calfskin leather right under the collar, plus handwarmer chest pockets and genuine horn buttons. Act fast – the Bond Peacoat regularly sells out every year. And while it likely won’t be available for long, it will last you an entire lifetime.

Price: $698

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
This Winter, Don't Skimp on Eye Protection
This Puffer Jacket is 15X Stronger Than Steel
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Four-Person Tent Sets Up in 30 Seconds
Where Can I Actually Wear Fur-Lined Moccasins?
Going Hiking? Pack This New Water Filter
How Does Micro-Weighted Workout Apparel Work?
Hopping Off Your Yacht? Try the VQ11 Sportsline
Biking to Work? Try Freitag's Futuristic Bag
This Is Why New Orleans Loves Down the River Forge
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick