Today in Gear: All the Product News Worth Your Time

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Backpacks are made for hauling gear, so it's no surprise that they have a tendency to get pretty grubby. Just think of all the stuff you throw in yours. Keeping a pack clean will help extends its life, but it takes a little extra care to was one correctly. Our editors have a full breakdown on How to Wash a Backpack the Right Way. Go read it, then get scrubbing.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Designed for everything from the trail to city streets, HOKA’s Transport sneaker puts comfort first — no matter the terrain. The shoe is equipped with a compression-molded EVA midsole (made with 30 percent sugarcane) so your feet can sink right into the comfortable cushioning, and glide right over hard-packed terrain. Couple this with the Vibram Ecostep natural rubber outsole, and you’re looking at another layer of support that can protect your feet from uncomfortable terrain like gravel or rocky trails. Plus, by choosing the eco-friendly (and 90 percent oil-free) outsole, HOKA offers fans a more sustainable go-to for every adventure.
SHOP NOW
The 21L pack from the newest Huckberry x Mystery Ranch collaboration series. This thoughtfully-designed pack is tough as nails and comes chock full of thoughtful details. Laptop sleeve. Check. 3-ZIP design for quick access. Check. Exclusive camo pattern. Check. Grab one now before they are gone.
High and low, it’s a classic combo. In this case, it's Billy Reid’s take on the utilitarian and functional favorite, the trucker jacket. This one is made of pre-washed linen and has fine details like antique brass tack buttons and embossed ribbon striping. Numerous interior pockets mean you’ll have plenty of places to haul your gear.
An unexpected drop from a favorite microbrand, “Autodromo celebrates the dawn of the Digital Age with our Group C Sport Chronograph. The clean, slab-sided shape of the case echoes the rational aerodynamic forms of cars such as the Porsche 962C and the Sauber C9.” With a 36mm case, super legible display and retro styling, Autodromo just made the case for digital in a very fast way.
Brazilian lifestyle brand Frescobol Carioca recently dropped its Spring/Summer collection and it has us — mentally — on the beach. Grab a Rino Knit Polo, a pair of checkered sport swim shorts and espadrilles and I don't care where you are, you'll feel that warm tropical breeze in your hair.