Mozy is engineered to keep you mobile and cozy while doing the things you love. Whether it\u2019s an evening stroll in the park, a chilly day at your kid\u2019s soccer game or a bonfire at your best friend\u2019s house, Mozy\u2019s got you covered. Fully adjustable and great for life on the go, this patented thermal wrap uses anti-convective heat loss technology. As a result, it can keep you over 500 percent warmer than a stadium blanket. Plus, thanks to its unique fit, fans can easily use this sleek weatherproof blanket when they're sitting, standing or walking. Completely hands-free, Mozy can keep you comfortable in as low as 20\u2109. Fans can choose from four distinct colorways and find both adult and youth sizes today. Shopping for the whole family? Bring home the Mozy 22 Parent Pack to keep the whole family cozy on the go. Price: $149 $74 SHOP NOW