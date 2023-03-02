Celebrate Run Month with Academy

Optimize your running routine with Academy today.

By Gear Patrol Studios
a man and woman sitting while looking at her watch wearing academy sports and outdoor sneakers
Academy Sports + Outdoors

This March, Academy is making it easier than ever to gear up and get out running. Their team stocks all the best brands, so you can shop for your specific footwear needs and find products that will elevate every step. New runners can find plenty of comfortable footwear and lightweight apparel for their very first adventures, while pros can quickly shop trail-tested favorites to take them the extra mile. Plus, for a limited time, readers can enter to win up to $1,000 worth of Brooks Running Shoes. To enter, simply head on over to Academy’s Run Month page and fill out the quick entry form. There you’ll find everything from socks to smart watches to trail-ready sunglasses so you can start training harder, and finishing faster today.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick
This Self Driving Smart Stroller is Powered by AI
Today in Gear: Add These Products To Your Wishlist
Today in Gear: Presidents' Day Edition
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Down with the Bulky Winter Boot
Today in Gear: Product News to Kick Off Your Week
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here