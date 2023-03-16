Assembled right here in the USA, the new C5 Field Watch is the perfect everyday wristwatch. This is a highly durable piece, with scratch-resistant domed sapphire and beach-ready details like a locking crown and 10 ATM water resistant rating. It's equipped for swimming, surfing, diving and anything else you might throw at it. Plus, thanks to the Swiss-made Ronda quartz movement, the C5 is a great \u2018set-it-and-forget\u2019 option for outdoor use. So if you\u2019ve been searching for a reliable watch for daily wear, look no further. The watch comes paired with a standard Quick Release FKM Tropic Strap, but fans will also have the opportunity to choose an additional strap. The six band options span everything from Lined Horween Leather to a Steel PVD Bracelet, so you can customize the piece to your liking. With pricing starting at just $299, it\u2019ll be hard to find another USA-assembled, ocean-ready watch at this price point. Price: Starting at $299 SHOP NOW