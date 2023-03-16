The C5 Tactical Field Watch Will Quickly Become Your New Favorite Go-To

The Venice-based startup has built a reputation for tasteful vintage designs and rugged off-grid performance.

By Gear Patrol Studios
vaer c5 tactical field watch
Vaer

Assembled right here in the USA, the new C5 Field Watch is the perfect everyday wristwatch. This is a highly durable piece, with scratch-resistant domed sapphire and beach-ready details like a locking crown and 10 ATM water resistant rating. It's equipped for swimming, surfing, diving and anything else you might throw at it. Plus, thanks to the Swiss-made Ronda quartz movement, the C5 is a great ‘set-it-and-forget’ option for outdoor use. So if you’ve been searching for a reliable watch for daily wear, look no further.

The watch comes paired with a standard Quick Release FKM Tropic Strap, but fans will also have the opportunity to choose an additional strap. The six band options span everything from Lined Horween Leather to a Steel PVD Bracelet, so you can customize the piece to your liking. With pricing starting at just $299, it’ll be hard to find another USA-assembled, ocean-ready watch at this price point.

Price: Starting at $299

SHOP NOW

